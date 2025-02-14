Dusit, Grand Land kick off construction of Asai Cebu Oslob

The groundbreaking ceremony, held on Feb 3, was attended by leading executives from Dusit International and Grand Land, including Mr Go (fourth from left), along with local government officials.

Dusit International, Thailand's leading hotel and property development company, and Grand Land Inc, a subsidiary of the Gaisano Grand Group of Companies in the Philippines, have commenced construction of Asai Cebu Oslob.

This development marks the entry of the Asai Hotels brand into the Philippines and is its first beach resort.

Located in Barangay Lagunde, Oslob, the hotel is scheduled to open in late 2026.

The resort features 98 compact, functional rooms, with most equipped with private balconies.

The project is designed to have a unique communal space that embodies Asai Hotels' "eat/work/play" concept, fostering an environment for dining, social interactions and remote work.

Guests can look forward to a trendy beach bar and an authentic dining experience.

In addition to the renowned whale shark encounters, guests will have the chance to explore Oslob's lush landscape, stunning waterfalls and vibrant island-hopping adventures, including trips to Sumilon Island, Cebu's first marine sanctuary.

Community ambassadors are also available to curate personalised itineraries for guests, revealing hidden treasures from secret snorkelling spots to significant cultural heritage sites.

Siradej Donavanik, vice-president of global development and head of culture at Asai Hotels, Dusit International, said Oslob's breathtaking biodiversity, natural beauty and rich cultural history make it an ideal location for their first beach resort.

Ryan Bernard Go, president of Grand Land, said the partnership with Dusit aligns with their mission to provide world-class hospitality experiences that transcend traditional hotel offerings.

"With sustainability at its core, this initiative is set not only to enhance Oslob's reputation as a leading beach destination but also to promote its long-term development by fostering meaningful connections between travellers and the local culture," he said.

Dusit operates five properties in the Philippines: Dusit Thani Manila, Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu Resort, Dusit Thani Residence Davao, dusitD2 Davao and Dusit Thani Lubi Plantation Resort.

This latest project strengthens Dusit's collaboration with Grand Land, which is developing a Dusit Princess property in Cebu's North Reclamation Area.

Asai hotels include Asai Bangkok Chinatown, Asai Bangkok Sathorn and Asai Kyoto Shijo. The brand plans to debut in Malaysia with Asai Gamuda Cove in 2026.

Dusit recently signed an agreement to manage Asai Hat Yai, set to open in Songkhla in 2028.