Thailand's first all-penthouse, ultra-luxury condo arrives

Listen to this article

SCOPE Thonglor features only 18 penthouse residences, with each occupying an entire floor, ranging in size from roughly 415 to 756 square metres.

SCOPE Thonglor, Thailand's first all-penthouse ultra-luxury condominium, has officially opened its doors, setting a new benchmark in the country's high-end residential market.

Located in the heart of Sukhumvit-Thong Lor and just steps from BTS Thong Lor station, this landmark development offers an exclusive one-floor-one-residence concept designed by world-renowned New York architect Thomas Juul-Hansen, celebrated for his work on billionaire residences.

SCOPE Thonglor features only 18 penthouse residences, with each occupying an entire floor. Ranging in size from approximately 415 to 756 square metres, these exquisite homes are priced from 226 million baht (US$6.7 million).

Located in the heart of Sukhumvit-Thong Lor, this landmark development offers an exclusive one-floor-one-residence concept designed by world-renowned New York architect Thomas Juul-Hansen.

The residences are available in simplex, duplex and triplex configurations, with select units fully fitted and furnished, ready for immediate move-in.

"There are people in Bangkok who both want and can afford the very best that the world has to offer in terms of home design and build quality. That's the market we are serving," said Yongyutt Chaipromprasith, chief executive of SCOPE Co Ltd, the project's developer.

"This all-penthouse development, with its unparalleled quality of materials, international expertise and world-class services, firmly places Bangkok on the global map for the world's best residences."

Each residence at SCOPE Thonglor is a masterpiece of design, reflecting Thomas Juul-Hansen's meticulous attention to detail. The development integrates premium materials, cutting-edge construction techniques and state-of-the-art technology to ensure an unparalleled living experience.

"SCOPE Thonglor is about an experience that makes residents feel perfection," said Mr Juul-Hansen. "SCOPE gave me the opportunity to create these masterpiece residences, and I'm very pleased to have been part of this project as both architectural and interior design consultant."

The project boasts superior specifications, including double-glazed, insulated "Low-E" glass with a thickness of 33 millimetres -- four times thicker than standard windows in typical Thai developments. This advanced glazing reduces heat, minimises glare and ensures optimal sound insulation for absolute tranquility.

SCOPE Thonglor offers a host of world-class services, setting a new standard in ultra-luxury living in Thailand. Residents enjoy exclusive perks such as a dedicated penthouse assistant, housekeeping services three times a week, an in-house blow-dry service and an in-house chef who delivers meals to their door.

The amenities include a dog park, a lounge area, a state-of-the-art fitness centre with premium equipment from brands like Technogym and Woodway, a luxury health spa with a Thermal Suite, a children's playroom and a grand piano room.

The development also features a marble swimming pool, hot tubs, a dedicated yoga and pilates room, and the prestigious Thomas Juul-Hansen Lounge on the 32nd floor, offering panoramic views of Bangkok's skyline.

Additionally, an advanced Plasma Air Purification system, integrated into the air conditioning, ensures residents breathe clean, healthy air free from PM2.5 dust particles and other pollutants.

Since its launch in 2022, SCOPE Thonglor has garnered significant interest from discerning buyers, with 11 out of the 18 penthouses already purchased. This overwhelming response underscores the project's appeal as a truly exceptional investment in Bangkok's ultra-luxury property market.

SCOPE Thonglor is not just a residence; it is a statement of prestige, craftsmanship and unparalleled luxury -- setting a new benchmark for high-end living in Thailand and beyond.