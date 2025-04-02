Phuket real estate market booming

Listen to this article

Tourists visit a walking street in Phuket last month. Achadthaya Chuenniran

Phuket's property market has seen rapid growth after the Covid-19 pandemic, with the province making 400 billion baht in tourism revenue last year. However, concerns persist concerning wastewater issues.

Prince of Songkla University's Faculty of Technology and Environment (Phuket campus) recently hosted a seminar addressing the degradation of coastal water quality in Phuket. State agencies and private organisations attended the event.

Surasak Anusorn, director of Phuket's Provincial Office of Natural Resources and Environment, said tourism in the province has surged since the pandemic, with 13 million visitors and 400 billion baht in tourism revenue last year.

The property market has also expanded rapidly, with many new condos and homes underway. However, he said the province faces various challenges, from traffic congestion to waste management and wastewater pollution.

Environmental impact assessments (EIAs) indicated that while hotels generally manage wastewater well, small businesses and local communities continue to pose issues, he said.

Mr Surasak cited data from the Pollution Control Department, which showed that while seawater conditions at 10 beaches range from moderate to good, surface water in nearby communities showed signs of deterioration, with foul odours in some areas.

Many small businesses and food vendors lack proper wastewater management, whereas hotels have environmental protection measures, he said. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Phuket province and a Chinese wastewater management company, China Water Co Ltd, was signed recently to set up underground and above-ground wastewater treatment systems.

Phuket governor Sophon Suwannarat said the pilot project will cover five sub-districts: Karon, Kamala, Sakhu, Sri Sunthon and Cherng Talay, with funding primarily from local administrative organisations.

Chaturong Kongkeaw, deputy dean of the Technology and Environment Faculty, said wastewater pollution in Phuket remains a pressing issue, particularly at Patong and Kamala beaches.

A recent surge in wastewater complaints, particularly in the Pa Lai area near Chalong Bay in Vichit sub-district, has caused concerns among fish farmers in the area, who fear the impact of pollution on their farms. Officials have promised to investigate the complaints.

This shows that waste management remains a critical issue. The high waste generation rates need urgent attention, said Mr Chaturong.

Samran Sinthong, secretary-general of the Andaman Natural Resources Conservation Foundation, said the foundation will submit the recommendations from the seminar to a Land, Natural Resources and Environment Commission to press for further action.