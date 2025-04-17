JAS looks to lifestyle nursing homes

Mr Suphot, left, says elderly care represents a significant business opportunity that JAS is eager to fill through its mixed-use projects that integrate lifestyle nursing homes with community malls.

JAS Asset Plc, a real estate firm specialising in community malls, plans to sell all available project spaces this year and develop mixed-use projects with nursing homes adjacent to community malls.

Suphot Sirikulapas, chief executive of JAS Asset, said economic conditions are prompting the company to optimise and sell existing project spaces, totalling 100,000-110,000 square metres, while obtaining new partnerships to enhance tenant diversity.

"This year, JAS aims to develop additional office rental spaces to accommodate new businesses and branch offices in suburban areas," he said.

Mr Suphot said these locations offer convenience, such as abundant parking, dining options and supermarkets, aligning with the demands of modern office environments that prefer smaller spaces.

Rental spaces in community malls are attractive options for those businesses, he said.

The company is also focusing on its wellness business as it has recognised significant opportunities in Thailand's ageing society, said Mr Suphot.

He said elderly care and dependent care present a significant business opportunity that JAS is eager to pursue through its mixed-use projects that integrate lifestyle nursing homes with community malls.

One of its key offerings is Senera nursing homes, which offer comprehensive services including eldercare and post-illness rehabilitation with prices starting at 28,000 baht per month.

The facilities feature 207 beds and have served more than 300 families over the past three years.

He said the nursing homes are strategically located next to malls and communities, allowing for easier, more frequent visits and offering a variety of activities for elderly residents and their families, such as shopping.

There are two branches of Senera in Khu Bon in Bangkok and Bang Bua Thong in Nonthaburi.

The company plans to expand this service to cover all eight branches of JAS in Bangkok and its suburbs, he said.

Pongsiya Kittikachon, vice-president of marketing and communication at the company, said Senera aims to extend its reach into communities by offering healthcare services directly to residents.

It provides Senera Home Care, which sends caregivers to provide assistance to elderly individuals or those recovering at home.

Senera also offers consulting services for modifying homes to be more elder-friendly and home design and renovation.