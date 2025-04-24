Call for free insurance to restore condo confidence

Listen to this article

Condo developers should offer free insurance for unsold inventory or units scheduled for transfer to restore buyer confidence and lift revenue, as the earthquake last month shook consumer trust, according to property analysts.

Surachet Kongcheep, head of research and consultancy at property consultant Cushman & Wakefield Thailand, said condo developers should offer earthquake insurance that covers the lifespan of the building.

"This would help reassure buyers and prevent delays in transfer decisions," he said. "Comprehensive coverage like this could increase confidence among buyers whose units are scheduled for transfer, as well as attract new ones."

Such a move would also demonstrate developers' commitment to long-term safety and help those with a large inventory of unsold units and upcoming transfers, enabling them to realise revenue as expected and drive new sales in a market affected by the incident, said Mr Surachet.

He also suggested extending structural warranties beyond current contract terms. A long-term guarantee, ideally at least 10 years, would provide greater peace of mind and set a new benchmark for quality and accountability in the housing market.

Vichai Viratkapan, an independent academic on urban and housing development, said the earthquake has significantly shaken buyer confidence and slowed housing sales, especially in the condo market.

"Instead of offering discounts or promotions, condo developers should provide free insurance for each unit," he said. "What buyers seek now isn't a promotion -- it's reassurance."

In addition to free insurance for each unit, Mr Vichai suggested three strategies to restore condo buyer confidence, starting with safety inspections of buildings and issuing structural integrity certificates to reassure prospective homeowners.

Developers should also provide fast, one-stop repair services -- covering damage assessment, contractor coordination and insurance claims -- as a responsible way to protect both customers and brand reputation.

He suggested inviting financial institutions to visit projects -- both undamaged and repaired sites -- to build confidence in lending decisions and support customers seeking mortgage approval.

"The delay in condo transfers and purchases following the earthquake could last 3-6 months, potentially shrinking the condo market by 15% this year to 99,000 units worth 253 billion baht," he said.

This would cause the overall residential market to contract by 1-1.5% to 342,000 units worth 970 billion baht, despite low-rise housing projected to grow 5% to 243,000 units worth 718 billion baht.

However, if the condo market rebounds later this year, helped by the cuts of transfer and mortgage fees and relaxed loan-to-value rules, the residential sector could expand by as much as 5%, he said.