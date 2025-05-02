Mandarin Oriental overhaul underway

Listen to this article

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is investing roughly US$100 million to renovate the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, with plans to complete the project by the fourth quarter of this year.

Renovations underway

Laurent Kleitman, group chief executive of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, said the renovations focus on enhancing the guest accommodation in the Authors' Wing and Garden Wing, as well as upgrading the hotel's restaurants.

The comprehensive renovation programme is expected to be completed by November 2025, in time for the hotel's 150th anniversary celebrations next year.

Renovation work on the China House, the hotel's Chinese restaurant, commenced in December 2024 and is scheduled to be completed by August 2025.

Le Normandie, a French restaurant and Bangkok's first fine dining restaurant, is undergoing renovations during March to September 2025.

Meanwhile, the renovation of Baan Phraya, the hotel's Thai restaurant, commences next month and is scheduled to be completed by October 2025.

The Garden Wing renovations began in April and are slated for completion by September 2025.

The renovations to the Royal Suite and Ambassador Suite started in May and are scheduled to be completed by June 2025.

The hotel's fitness centre is also being upgraded, with renovation work planned from July to the end of November.

"This represents the largest renovation investment for Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok," said general manager Anthony Tyler.

The group's Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong will also undergo a transformative renovation with an investment of more than $100 million, said Mr Kleitman.

The renovation of the Hong Kong property begins in the second quarter of 2025 and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2026, covering all public spaces, guestrooms and suites, and restaurants.

Upbeat on tourism outlook

Mr Kleitman expressed his confidence in Thailand's tourism sector, particularly regarding the future of luxury hospitality.

He said the company views Thailand, and Bangkok in particular, as a prominent global tourism hub, with improved offerings such as more Michelin-starred dining options.

Travellers are more discerning, seeking cultural and quality experiences that they are willing to spend more on during their trips, said Mr Kleitman.

With an established presence in Thailand and strong momentum across Asia, Mandarin Oriental recognises clear opportunities for investment in ultra-luxury hospitality, he said.

"I'm optimistic about the prospects for Asia and global tourism, with strong post-pandemic growth in occupancy rates," said Mr Kleitman.

"Although travel volumes haven't fully returned to pre-pandemic levels, the quality and spending of travellers have, making this an opportune time for investment."

Furthermore, the luxury hospitality segment has shown a robust recovery post-pandemic, further bolstering the company's confidence in proceeding with these investments, he said.

Resilient luxury segment

While the global economic outlook appears murky, Mr Kleitman said he believes this will not impact the luxury travel segment.

Hospitality is driven by people's desire for exceptional experiences, he said.

Individuals seek quality time together, exploring new destinations and valuing moments spent with their loved ones, said Mr Kleitman.

This pursuit of experiences will mitigate the risks facing the luxury travel segment, he said, adding he is confident regarding robust growth prospects for the ultra-luxury hospitality market.

The industry recently navigated one of its most significant challenges -- the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the recovery period, the industry demonstrated remarkable resilience, particularly in terms of luxury experiences and hospitality, said Mr Kleitman.

He said these downturns often occur in cycles and he is not too concerned about the next one.

Strong partnerships

While undertaking the largest property renovation project in Thailand, Mr Kleitman emphasised the strong partnership between the group and major shareholders such as Nijaporn Charanachitta and Yuthachai Charanachitta.

"We're very happy with our partners here," he said.

"They're lovely, solid and committed, and everything we're doing, we're doing together -- between Mandarin Oriental and our partners. We have great partnerships and great support."