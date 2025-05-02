RML Names Patee Sarasin as New Chairman

Raimon Land Public Company Limited (RML) has announced the appointment of Mr. Patee Sarasin as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. The decision was approved during the company’s Board of Directors’ Meeting No. 5/2025, held on May 2, 2025.

Mr. Patee, who has served as a member of RML’s Board, brings a wealth of experience in service-driven industries and is expected to be instrumental in steering the company’s expansion, particularly in hospitality-led developments such as branded residences and luxury hotels in key destinations including Pattaya and Phuket.

Mr. Korn Narongdej, Chairman of the Executive Committee of RML, stated, “This appointment underscores our commitment to sustainable long-term growth. With Mr. Patee’s leadership and expertise, we are confident in our ability to elevate RML as Thailand’s premier developer in the luxury and ultra-luxury real estate market.”