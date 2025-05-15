CPN eyes growth in holistic partnerships

Mr Nattakit (centre) said Central Pattana aims to support all business partners towards success and sustainable growth.

Central Pattana Plc (CPN), Thailand's leading real estate developer, is enhancing its potential to build holistic partnerships by providing robust business solutions and a powerful ecosystem.

Nattakit Tangpoonsinthana, CPN's chief marketing officer, said the company's key mission is to establish leading holistic partnerships by understanding partners' needs and challenges, working closely with them to deliver total business solutions that fully meet their objectives.

"Our goal is to support partners in creating impactful marketing campaigns through event spaces and advertising media within our shopping centres, backed by our extensive customer database," he said.

"We are committed to ensuring every partner becomes part of our business ecosystem, achieving strong and sustainable growth together."

The company has shopping centres in 22 provinces nationwide. Nineteen malls are located in mixed-use projects in central business districts, with a total combined area of more than 52,000 square metres.

CPN wants to become an experiential events curator by offering a diverse selection of new experiences for consumers, including more than 20,000 events nationwide each year, said Mr Nattakit.

Kwankaew Sirijinda, head of asset commercialisation and account management at CPN, said the company is ready to serve as a business solutions provider, helping brands reach quality customers through its nationwide malls and creating business solutions that bridge the gap from online to offline.