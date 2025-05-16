AOT eyes Phuket airport upgrade

Listen to this article

Phuket International Airport. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

Airports of Thailand (AOT) plans to upgrade Phuket International Airport to support up to 18 million passengers per year by 2029.

The announcement was made during a public seminar held at Splash Beach Resort on Mai Khao beach.

Monchai Tanode, director of Phuket International Airport, said the event aimed to outline the project’s objectives and gather feedback from stakeholders.

Currently, the airport can accommodate 12.5 million passengers annually — 7.5 million domestic and 5 million international. However, passenger traffic has exceeded this capacity since 2019, prompting the need for urgent expansion.

Under Phase 2, AOT has hired a consulting firm to conduct surveys and design the project, covering three areas: airside facilities, terminal expansion and airport support systems.

Once completed in 2029, the upgraded airport will be capable of handling at least 18 million passengers annually, he said.

A key component of the plan includes expanding the international terminal to accommodate 10.5 million international passengers per year.