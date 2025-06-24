Eastern Bangkok woos luxury developers

Listen to this article

Demand for luxury homes in eastern Bangkok remains robust, driven by local business owners, industrial investors, parents of international school students and high-net-worth individuals seeking long-term returns, according to developers and property experts.

Artitaya Kasemlawan, head of residential sales-project at property consultancy CBRE Thailand, said Krungthep Kritha is among the most active areas for luxury low-rise developments due to improved accessibility from a newly constructed road.

"The new road has opened up previously undeveloped land, attracting developers to invest in luxury housing projects," she said.

"Each project benefits from wide frontage, allowing for impressive entrances, and the area's minimal network of small alleys also adds to its appeal for high-end buyers."

As of the first quarter of 2025, the luxury-and-above housing segment priced from 30 million baht in eastern Bangkok had a total supply of around 2,500 units -- the highest concentration in Greater Bangkok.

Despite high supply, demand remained strong, with a sales rate of 67%, following downtown Bangkok (82%), southern Bangkok (76%) and northern Bangkok (68%), where total supply stood at roughly 650, 250 and 500 units, respectively, according to CBRE.

Property consultancy Knight Frank Thailand, which conducted research on the 10-30 million baht segment, also found that eastern Bangkok held the highest market share in both supply and demand, accounting for 26% and 28%, respectively.

"Eastern Bangkok locations are well-connected to expressways, Suvarnabhumi airport and emerging business hubs in Rama IX, Krungthep Kritha and Lat Krabang," said Frank Khan, partner and head of residential at Knight Frank.

Among the four most popular locations for luxury home demand and supply, Bang Na–Samut Prakan posted the fastest sales rate, averaging 1.9 units per month for homes priced in the brackets of 10-20 million baht and 31-40 million baht.

Rama IX–Krungthep Kritha followed closely, with an average sales pace of 1.8 units per month in the 10-20 million baht bracket. Both locations are situated in Bangkok's eastern zone, underscoring the area's appeal to high-end buyers.

Meanwhile, areas of southern Bangkok areas such as Thonburi and Ratchaphruek recorded slower sales, with rates of 1.3 units per month for 10 to 20-million-baht homes and 0.8 units per month for those priced 21-30 million baht, according to Knight Frank.

Pakpring Karoon, deputy vice-president at SET-listed developer Sansiri Plc, said the presence of 11 international schools in the Bang Na area is one of the key magnets attracting luxury homebuyers to the eastern zone.

"Buyers in Bang Na are a mix of business owners, mid-to senior-level professionals and some investors. But what clearly accelerates decision-making is the proximity to international schools," she said.

"Buyers often decide more quickly and with greater urgency when their children are about to start school."

She noted that while the economic slowdown has caused buyers across all segments, including luxury, to delay decisions, once a child needs to enroll in an international school, many buyers decide immediately.

"These schools cater to a wide range of nationalities, and are not limited to any single group," she added.

"It's the same with the factories in the area, where ownership isn't focused on one nationality. This results in diverse demand for housing."

Surachet Kongcheep, head of research and consultancy at property consultancy Cushman & Wakefield Thailand, said the New Krungthep Kritha area has emerged as a major hub for luxury residential development, with a total investment value exceeding 100 billion baht.

"Over the past four years, 50-60% of newly launched low-rise houses priced at 20 million baht and above were located in this location," he said. "Land prices in this zone have already surpassed 150,000 baht per square wah."

Demand stemmed from both end-users and investment buyers, supported by strong rental interest from senior expatriates and parents of international school students.

Luxury homes in the area command rental rates starting from 100,000 baht per month, generating yields of 7-10% annually.