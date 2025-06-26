Condo buyers switch priorities post-quake

A property fair in Bangkok in March.

Since the March 28 earthquake, construction standards and developer accountability have become the top priorities among homebuyers, with prospective condo buyers wishing to establish whether a potential home is able to stand up to a quake while seeking to identify the contractor.

Artitaya Kasemlawan, head of residential sales projects at property consultancy CBRE Thailand, said when customers visit a condo project, one of the first questions they ask is whether the structure is earthquake-resistant.

"In the past, buyers only focused on what they could see, such as the materials, brands and specifications. But now they ask about the structure, though not the technical details."

She said the topic has become a key factor when it comes to securing buyer confidence, particularly questions regarding who constructed the project and whether the structure is able to withstand seismic activity.

The shift reflects a growing awareness that unseen elements such as engineering and structural design are just as important as aesthetic factors.

"When it comes to construction quality, it's not just about whether the building can handle strong winds or vibrations. It's also about which one holds up better under real stress," she added.

Workmanship plays a role too, as it depends on the developer, the contractor, and where the specifications fall within the quality range.

"The earthquake was a turning point. It has had the power to create both positive and negative impacts," she said. "Viral content on social media prompted people to carry out their own research, checking on which buildings held up well, which suffered minimal damage, and whether anyone was injured."

She said projects that showed visible signs of damage experienced a decline in visits and bookings following the quake. Some buyers recognised developers from news reports and started to question the quality of their work.

Buildings that went viral for remaining intact and demonstrating a high standard in terms of quality helped enhance the developer's reputation.

"If a developer earns customer trust through quality or attentiveness, it significantly influences future buying decisions," she said.

From the customer's perspective, project quality truly matters in terms of making their final decision following the March 28 earthquake, according to CBRE.

This insight aligns with online research carried out by Terra Media and Consulting Co, a property research firm.

Between April 28 and May 19, Terra surveyed 600 people to assess homebuyer behaviour and confidence in the aftermath of the quake. It discovered that 95% of respondents said they would consider switching brands.

"They're shifting to brands with proven safety standards, reliable contractors, and with a strong sense of accountability," said Sumitra Wongpakdee, Terra's managing director.

"They're also looking for brands that offer disaster-resilient designs and strong after-sales service," she added.

Terra's comparison of the leading brand attributes between 2024 and 2025 revealed a clear shift in priorities.

In 2024, consumers ranked quality as the most important factor. But after the quake, construction standards and corporate accountability became the most important factors.

"This should be a wake-up call for developers," said Ms Sumitra. "From the buyer's point of view, standards mean knowing the developer works with trusted construction firms -- ones that make them feel safe."