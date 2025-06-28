Dusit Thani to be a cautious investor

Hospitality firm Dusit Thani Plc plans to adopt a more cautious approach to new investments amid economic uncertainty, in a bid to recognise revenue from its residential projects by year-end.

Suphajee Suthumpun, group chief executive, said various external and internal uncertainties have affected all business sectors.

"Hotel occupancy rates across the industry were tepid, but demand for meetings and events at our hotels has remained steady," she said. "However, we believe the co-payment tourism scheme can help to stimulate the domestic market."

Given the economic environment, Dusit will continue to monitor expenses and cut costs, observing the outlook before rolling out new investments this year, said Ms Suphajee.

The company also plans to implement targeted marketing strategies, focusing on segments such as medical and wellness tourism, along with campaigns aimed at the Middle East and Europe.

"Our residential projects at Dusit Central Park performed very well despite the economic sentiment, as they target the upper-end segment," she said.

"The units are scheduled for transfer by the end of the year, allowing us to recognise revenue."

In the first half of this year, the residential projects -- Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside -- recorded roughly 900 million baht in new sales, increasing the sales rate from 85% at the end of 2024 to 90%, equivalent to 16 billion baht in sales.

The company froze sales activities until the tower construction was completed at the end of this year, said Ms Suphajee.

She said six units worth more than 200 million baht were sold after the earthquake on March 28, which caused tremors in many high-rise buildings across Bangkok.

"Dusit Central Park was reported on social media to be unaffected by the earthquake. Built by Ritta Co, which has several high-rise projects under construction that also sustained no damage, our residential projects at Dusit Central Park have received positive feedback," said Ms Suphajee.

Of the six units sold after the earthquake, two were purchased by customers who made their decision within a week after March 28, following several earlier visits, she said.

The other four units were sold to new customers who visited the project for the first time after the earthquake and decided to buy immediately.