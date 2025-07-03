Co-working space firm lines up 6 new branches

Listen to this article

IWG's co-working space on the 23rd floor of Vanit Place Aree, spanning 1,864 square metres, opened on Tuesday.

Co-working space operator IWG plans to open six new branches in Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Rayong and Nonthaburi over the next six months, with half repurposing space in malls to fill vacancies.

Country manager Thitiwat Thanapornnithinan said co-working spaces in these locations not only fill up vacancies, but also help generate foot traffic, particularly for malls.

"Instead of leaving spaces vacant, landlords can make modest investments to convert them into co-working spaces -- a growing trend since the pandemic," he said. "They can break even in as little as two years."

Mr Thitiwat said three of the new branches will be located in shopping or community malls, including a 705-square-metre space at Star IT Center in Rayong's Mueang district, scheduled to open in December under the Regus brand.

The other two sites include a 900-sq-m branch at Century The Movie Plaza near Victory Monument, and a 644-sq-m location at Bukis Phuket, a community mall in Mueang district.

The Bangkok branch is operating under the HQ brand, while the Phuket location is under Regus. Both are slated to open in January 2026.

He said the addition of co-working spaces is not limited to the retail sector, and can extend to hotels.

For example, on Tuesday the company opened a 1,489-sq-m Regus branch at the Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya.

"This new Pattaya branch was purpose-built to support the meeting, incentives, convention and exhibition segment, which the hotel is expanding to meet strong demand for co-working spaces outside Bangkok," said Mr Thitiwat.

Marc Descrozaille, chief executive of IWG, said demand for co-working spaces is growing not only in Bangkok but also in provincial areas, driven by flexible work patterns and the need for onsite teams outside company headquarters.

"Many companies today operate on a project basis," he said. "For example, a business based in Bangkok may take on a six-month project in Phuket requiring a 20-person team. After the project ends, only a few people remain to maintain the client relationship."

He said co-working spaces offer a flexible and cost-effective solution, allowing companies to scale their workspace up or down depending on project requirements and duration.

"Instead of committing to long-term leases, companies can rent a larger space for a few months, then shift to a smaller one," he added.

"This flexibility suits sectors like construction, infrastructure and retail development, where teams are often deployed regionally for short-term assignments."

The other new branches include a 1,470-sq-m space at Pearl Bangkok, an office tower in Ari; a 619-sq-m space at Central Chaengwattana Office Tower in Nonthaburi; and seven shophouses totalling 1,340 sq m in Phuket.