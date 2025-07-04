Greater Bangkok property demand surges in Q1

Listen to this article

A model of a house on display at a recent house and condo fair in Bangkok. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

Confidence among prospective homebuyers in Greater Bangkok surged in the first quarter of this year, reaching its highest level since tracking began in the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by interest rate cuts and the temporary easing of loan-to-value (LTV) rules.

The Real Estate Information Center (REIC) reported that the housing purchase confidence index (HPCI) in Greater Bangkok rose to 51.7 in the first quarter of 2025, surpassing the neutral benchmark of 50 for the first time.

This marks a 12.5-point year-on-year increase, from 39.2, and an 8.8-point rise from 42.9 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The rebound in sentiment was supported by a cut in the Bank of Thailand's policy rate from 2.25% to 2.00% on Feb 26, which lowered monthly mortgage payments and improved affordability for buyers.

Banks also rolled out low-interest housing loans early in the year, while the central bank announced on March 20 a temporary relaxation of LTV rules, effective from May 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026, further boosting purchasing sentiment.

REIC found that the share of respondents planning to buy a home within one year jumped to 61.1%, up from 50.8% a year earlier. The data was collected through online and offline surveys of over-18s at housing expos and on the REIC website.

Most survey respondents were women (62.1%), aged 25–34 (47.4%), holding a bachelor's degree (66.4%), and working in the private sector (61.6%). Around one-third earned between 30,001 and 50,000 baht monthly.

The biggest reason for purchasing property was cited as being for the buyer's own residence (30.5%), followed by acquiring property as an asset (15.2%), and improving travel convenience (12.6%). Investment demand declined significantly to 10.3%, from 18.4% last year.

The preference shifted notably towards new properties, with 46% indicating an intent to buy only new homes, up from 38.9%. Interest in secondhand homes dropped to 4.3%, from 8.3% a year earlier.

Single detached houses remained the most sought-after property type, capturing 41.2% of demand, particularly in the 3.01–5 million baht range. Condos and townhouses followed in popularity.

In terms of budget, 83.2% of respondents sought homes priced under 5 million baht. The most desired price bracket was 2.01–3 million baht, accounting for 25.1% of responses.

Non-provincial Bangkok city continued to dominate location preferences with 59.9% of demand, particularly in areas with easy access to workplaces like Bang Na, Bang Kapi, and Lat Phrao.

Demand from younger generations led by Gen Y and Z is continuing to drive the market. However, interest in condos has declined across all age groups, except for buyers aged 55 and older, who leaned towards condo investment.

The data reflects growing real demand, driven by end-users rather than speculators, a trend that could shape the housing market's direction throughout 2025, according to REIC.