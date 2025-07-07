Ascott targets Thailand as travel market transforms

Listen to this article

An artist's rendition of La Clef Bangkok, a new serviced residence under Ascott's The Crest Collection brand, located on Sukhumvit Soi 38.

The Ascott Ltd, a Singapore-based serviced residence and hotel operator, is focusing on Thailand as shifting travel patterns and evolving guest expectations reshape the hospitality landscape.

Wong Kar Ling, chief strategy officer and managing director for Southeast Asia, said occupancy rates at Ascott's Thai properties have grown by 6% since 2019, reflecting a steady recovery and increasing demand across its portfolio.

"With 31 properties spanning four cities and seven brands, we have not only regained momentum, but also surpassed pre-pandemic performance, with revenue per available unit in 2024 up by more than 23% from pre-pandemic levels," she said.

These results underscore the strength of its services, which offer flexible-stay offerings and the ability to meet evolving traveller needs in a competitive market, said Ms Wong.

Even with geopolitical tensions and the recent Myanmar earthquake, she said these challenges reinforced the resilience of Ascott's flex-hybrid business model. The new practice of blending work, travel and sustainability is reshaping how Ascott designs and operates its properties, with flexibility, longer-stay features, and eco-conscious practices now central to its offerings.

Ms Wong said nearly 70% of business travellers now extend their trips for leisure, while more than 70% of global travellers are willing to pay more for sustainable accommodation.

"These trends are redefining how we design and operate," she said. "We integrate flexible layouts that support longer stays, with features such as fully equipped kitchens, washer and dryers, and dedicated living spaces."

Post-pandemic travel patterns are shifting, with long stays getting shorter and short stays getting longer, said Ms Wong. Extended work assignments are now often condensed, while trends such as a blend of work and leisure as well as digital nomadism are adding extra days to what used to be quick trips.

"Our flex-hybrid business model allows us to respond swiftly to these changes, offering tailored, high-quality solutions aligned with evolving guest expectations," she said.

Ascott's new properties in Pattaya are part of a wider strategy to grow in Thailand's lifestyle leisure segments and second-tier cities through a flexible, multi-typology brand rollout.

The company signed up 36 Southeast Asian properties in 2024 and added seven more in early 2025. Ms Wong said Thailand remains a priority market, with new openings planned in Chiang Mai, Hua Hin and Phuket.

"We will continue expanding in Asia because it is the company's growth engine, supported by favourable demographics, digitalisation, and growing demand for experiential travel," she said.