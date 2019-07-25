Beetles, Buriram, Nongbua reach League Cup semis

Chiang Rai's Ekanit Panya (right) celebrates his goal.

Ekanit Panya bagged a first-half winner as Chiang Rai United moved a step closer to defending their Toyota League Cup title after a 1-0 quarter-final victory at second-tier BG Pathum United on Wednesday night.

Thai League 1 leaders Buriram United also reached the semi-finals with an extra-time win at True Bangkok United.

Substitute Nacer Barazite scored the winner for the Thunder Castle after 113 minutes.

At Pathum United, Chiang Rai played attacking football but were unable to convert the many chances they created with goalkeeper Chatchai Budpprom doing a splendid job for the hosts.

The home team's defensive wall crumbled in the 37th minute when William crossed the ball from the right and a Chatchai clearance found Ekanit within a few yards of the goalmouth.

Pathum came back strongly in the second half but found it difficult to pierce through the Chiang Rai defence.

Another top-flight club moved into the last four last night when PT Prachuap edged second-tier Police Tero 2-1.

Thailand discard Siroch Chatthong was given a rare start by Prachuap and the striker responded with a goal in the 18th minute.

Jitpanya Thisud opened the ball for Amorn Thammanam to set up Siroch for an easy picking to put the home team ahead.

However, Police Tero equalised in the 33rd minute when Nattawut Moonsuwan headed the ball to Simon Dia to score.

Prachuap got the winning goal in the 64th minute when Jean Philip Mendy, who came on as a second-half substitute, deftly set up Puritat Jarikanont to end Police Tero's run in the tournament.

Visiting second-tier Nongbua Pitchaya defeated third-division Ranong United 5-2 in a penalty shoot-out after a 1-1 draw.