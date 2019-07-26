Nitchaon, Busanan breeze into Japan Open quarters

Nitchaon Jindapol stormed into the women's singles quarter-finals of the Japan Open on Thursday. The player also reached the quarter-finals at the Indonesia Open last week. (AP photo)

Nitchaon Jindapol and Busanan Ongbamrungphan stormed into the women's singles quarter-finals of the US$750,000 Japan Open in Tokyo on Thursday.

Nitchaon stunned sixth seed He Bingjiao, claiming her first ever win against the Chinese star with a 21-11, 21-17 victory in just 37 minutes at the BWF World Tour Super 750 event.

Busanan also ended her losing streak against Sung Ji-Hyun, beating the South Korean star 21-16, 21-14 in 53 minutes for her first win in eight meetings.

Nitchaon, who also reached the last eight at the Indonesia Open last week, will now take on Japan's third seed Nozomi Okuhara, who defeated Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt 21-11, 21-12 on Thursday.

Busanan will have an even tougher assignment against Chinese second seed Chen Yufei, who was a finalist in Jakarta on Sunday.

Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai also came through their mixed doubles second round match in straight games.

The fourth seeded pair beat Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnapoa of India 21-16, 21-17. They will meet seventh seeds Praveen Jordan and Melati Daeva Oktavianti of Indonesia in the quarters today.

However Kantaphon Wangcharoen failed to progress to the last eight of the men's singles event after losing to top seed Kento Momota in straight games.

Kantaphon, who was a semi-finalist at the Indonesia Open in Jakarta last week, went down to Japanese world No.1 Momota 12-21, 13-21.

Sitthikom Thammasin also bowed out after losing to seventh seed Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia 22-20, 17-21, 6-21 in another men's singles second round match.

The Thai men's doubles and women's doubles teams failed to progress as well.

Bodin Isara and Maneepong Jongjit lost to China's third seeds Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen 22-24, 19-21, while Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai fell to Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Chida 21-16, 12-21, 13-21.