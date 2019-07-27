Top sides go face to face in Thai league

Samut Prakan City's Teeraphol Yoryoei fires a shot past a Sukhothai defender.

Samut Prakan City host defending champions Buriram United in a Thai League 1 battle that will give the winners sole possession of the top spot on Saturday.

The home team and the Thunder Castle are tied on 35 points but within striking distance of True Bangkok United and Chiang Rai United, who are both two points off the pace.

Samut Prakan tied the defending champions at the top of the league table as a brace by Teeraphol Yoryoei gave them a 2-1 victory over Sukhothai last weekend when Buriram could only manage a 1-1 home draw with Bangkok United.

Bangkok United will play host to Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday when Chiang Rai will be involved in a northern derby with Chiangmai.

Samut Prakan City marketing director Chen Kumwilai said: "This is a big game for us and our players are looking forward to it.

"Patiwat Kummai is injured and will most probably miss the rest of the season. We have Peeradon Chumratsamee back in training, but he may not be available for this game.

"Our coach Tetsuya Murayama has prepared the team well for this match.

"This is a home game so we will make every possible effort to grab three points. We need to win such a big game if we want to stake a claim for the title.

"It should be an exciting match and we hope to have a great atmosphere at the venue."

Buriram United acting executive director Samaporn Polbut said: "We don't have any injured or suspended players for this match, so we will be at full strength against Samut Prakan City.

"Although we had a tough [League Cup] game in midweek, we are still confident that we will get three points from this match.

"Our teenage star Suphanat Mueanta was not able to score in the League Cup match, but that does not mean he will come out of this match without scoring again."

Former SEA Games-winning coach Choketawee Promrut will be under spotlight tomorrow when he takes charge of Port's dugout for the first time.

Port, who moved Jadet Meelarp to an inactive position last week to make way for Choketawee after six winless league outings, take on Sukhothai at their home ground.

Port assistant Sarawut Treephan said: "We have studied the opponents and have a game plan ready. We will attack whenever we get the chance.

"Our new coach has been talking to the players -- some of them know him very well from their time with the national team.

"We have to convince our players to bring out their best. They are a bit short on confidence at the moment.

"We are hoping to resurrect our campaign and win the title."

Sukhothai general manager Sirapob Srinet said: "Our team is ready for this match. We don't have any injury worries and want to win back the faith of our fans.

"It will be a tough match for us but we are hoping to win it."