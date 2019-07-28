Buriram are the outright leaders again

Buriram United's Suphanat Mueanta reacts after scoring a goal against Samut Prakan City.

Defending champions Buriram United on Saturday night cut short Samut Prakan City's stay at the top of Thai League 1 to just one week, winning the face-off between the two title contenders 4-1.

Ten-man Samut Prakan failed to put on the show that was expected of them at their home ground as the Thunder Castle took over sole possession of the No.1 spot.

Sixteen-year-old Suphanat Mueanta was the star performer for the visitors, netting Buriram's first two goals on either side of Samut Prakan defender Sarawut Kanyanabundit's red card for a foul on Nacer Barazite in the 38th minute.

Ibson Melo gave the home side a flicker of hope early in the second half but Samut Prakan were never really able to recover from Sarawut's dismissal.

Supachok Sarachart (71st minute) and Barazite (78th) also added their names to the list of Buriram scorers last night.

PT Prachuap, one of the early pacesetters this season, slumped to 12th place in the league following their fifth straight winless outing on Saturday night.

Playing at their Sam Aoh Stadium, Prachuap were beaten 2-0 by ninth-ranked Chonburi.

Prachuap attacked early in the game but saw Jean Philippe Mendy miss the target.

The visitors also had an opportunity but Prachuap goalkeeper Kwanchai Suklom ensured that his side went into the break unscathed by denying former Thailand striker Teerathep Winothai.

The second half belonged to the Sharks as they took control of the game and netted their first goal in the 69th minute when a deft through ball by Thanaset Sutjarit found Worachit Kanitsribumphen who made no mistake.

The Sharks' second goal came in the 74th minute with Thanaset once again being the provider. This time he set up Angel Guirado to head home and seal the fate of the match for the visitors.

Prachuap have managed only two points from their last five league games.

Meanwhile, hosts Suphanburi picked up three points with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Trat.

The winning goal came in the 30th minute from Alvaro Silva who found the net with a header from close range.

Suphanburi, unbeaten in their past five league games, are now tied with Sukhothai and Chainat on 20 points.

Sukhothai play Port on Sunday while Chainat travel to PTT Rayong, Bangkok United host Nakhon Ratchasima and Chiang Rai United and Chiangmai square off in a northern derby.