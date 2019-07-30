Section
Brazilian police dismiss rape claim against Neymar
Sports

published : 30 Jul 2019 at 21:46

writer: Associated Press

In this June 13, 2019 file photo, Brazil's soccer player Neymar speaks to the press as he leaves a police station where he answered questions about rape allegations against him in Sao Paulo. (AP photo)
SAO PAULO: Brazilian police say they've decided there are no grounds to bring rape charges against soccer star Neymar. And they're investigating whether his accuser filed a false report.

Sao Paulo police investigator Juliana Lopes Bussacos announced the decision on Tuesday.

Brazilian model Najila Trindade accused the 27-year-old striker of raping her in a Paris hotel in May. He denies the accusation and says their relations were consensual.

The Associated Press doesn't name alleged sexual assault victims unless they make their identities public, which Trindade did in several interviews.

Neymar is currently in a preseason tour of Asia with his club Paris Saint-Germain.

