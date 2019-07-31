Top two Thai League 1 sides square off Wednesday

Buriram United players will be in action against Chiang Rai United on Wednesday.

Hosts Chiang Rai United are hoping to win their Thai League 1 midweek encounter with Buriram United and wrest the top spot from their opponents on Wednesday.

There are seven matches to be played in the top flight today but the duel between the league leaders Thunder Castle and the second-ranked Beetles will be the day's marquee game.

Chiang Rai defeated neighbours Chiangmai 2-1 on the weekend, when Buriram thrashed Samut Prakan City 4-1.

Buriram's preparations were somewhat sidetracked by reports that their teenage sensation Suphanat Mueanta, who scored twice for the defending champions against Samut Prakan, is wanted for a trial by English Premier League side Leicester City.

Buriram chairman Newin Chidchob said Leicester City wanted Suphanat, 16, at the end of last season, "but we held him back. We want him to turn 18 before making a move to England.

"We will back him for sure when the time is right. He has a bright future ahead of him."

Chiang Rai coach Ailton Silva said he rested three key defenders in the game against Chiangmai to "keep them fresh for the Buriram game. We plan to field our best players.

"We have too many matches these days and each match is tougher than the last one.

"We know that if we win this game, we will move to the No.1 place but we have had only two days to prepare for this important match."

Buriram coach Bozidar Bandovic expects a tough game at Chiang Rai but is confident that his "tired players have what it takes to claim three points" from the trip.

Third-placed Samut Prakan travel to Ratchaburi.