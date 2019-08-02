Ratchanok recovers, Khosit surprises at Thailand Open

Khosit Phetpradab hits a return during his match against Srikanth Kidambi at Indoor Stadium Hua Mark.

Ratchanok Intanon, Khosit Phetpradab and mixed doubles stars Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai progressed to the quarter-finals of the US$350,000 (approximately 10.8 million baht) Thailand Open on Thursday.

Two-time champion Ratchanok fought back after losing the first game to defeat compatriot Nitchaon Jindapol 17-21, 21-11, 21-11 at the BWF World Tour Super 500 event at Indoor Stadium Hua Mark.

The sixth seed Ratchanok will play Chen Xiaoxin in the last eight. Chen beat fellow Chinese Han Yue 21-15, 21-16 in the other second round match.

Ratchanok won the tournament in 2013 and 2017, beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan on both occasions.

Another women's singles hope Pornpawee Chochuwong was due to play Sung Ji-Hyun of South Korea in a late match.

Earlier, Khosit stunned fifth seed Srikanth Kidambi of India to move into the last eight of the men's singles competition.

World No.32 Khosit, the last Thai player in the men's singles event, will play Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong for a place in the semi-finals.

Fellow Thai Sitthikom Thammasin bowed out to seventh seed Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan 21-18, 11-21, 12-21.

Dechapol and Sapsiree booked their berth in the last eight with a 21-17, 21-15 victory over Lu Kai and Chen Lu of China. They will play the winners of the match between sixth seeds Hafiz Faizal and Gloria Widjaja of Indonesia and He Jiting and Du Yue of China.

Tsuneyama will play Sai Praneeth B of India in the last eight. Sai, who defeated fellow Indian Subhankar Dev in two games, knocked out another Thai player Kantaphon Wangcharoen in the first round.

Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia continued his dream run with a thrilling win over Chinese legend Lin Dan 12-21, 21-15, 21-10.

World No.34 Rhustavito replaced second seed Shi Yuqi of China in the Bangkok field.

Thai women's doubles hopes Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai exited the tournament after losing to Lee So-Hee and Shin Seung-Chan of South Korea 15-21, 18-21.

Women's top seed Chen Yufei cruised into the last eight with a 21-10, 21-16 win over Kim Ga-Eun of South Korea in just 33 minutes.

The Chinese world No.4 will play Soniia Cheah in today's quarter-finals after the Malaysian upset fifth seed He Bingjiao of China 21-15, 21-12.

Former world No.1 Saina Nehwal suffered a surprise exit after the seventh seed from India lost to Sayaka Takahashi of Japan 21-16, 11-21, 14-21.

There was no problem for men's third seed Chou Tien-chen however as the Taiwanese star advanced to the quarter-finals with an easy 21-9, 21-14 win over Kashyap Parupalli of India.