Beetles aim to hold on to top spot

Chiang Rai United's Bill Rosimar, left, Brinner Henrique were both on target against Buriram on Wednesday.

Chiang Rai United are bracing for an encounter with a resurgent Ratchaburi side that could well prove to be a banana skin for the new Thai League 1 leaders this weekend.

Chiang Rai are on a high since handing defending champions Buriram United one of their worst defeats in many years -- a 4-0 hammering -- to take over the top spot on Wednesday.

Ratchaburi, on their part, hit five second-half goals in midweek to rally past Samut Prakan City 5-2 and improve to ninth spot in the top flight.

The Beetles outclassed Buriram United on Wednesday.

Bill Rosimar (two goals), Brinner Henrique and Ekanit Panya got on the scoresheet for Chiang Rai, who could have won by a bigger margin if not for the misses.

The Thunder Castle, who are just one point behind the new leaders, have a relatively easier task as they travel to PTT Rayong, and their chairman Newin Chidchob has told his players to "forget the last match and ensure three points" from tomorrow night's battle.

Chiang Rai coach Ailton dos Santos Silva, meanwhile, has been warning his men against underestimating any team.

"We played very well in the game with Buriram but we have to have the same level of concentration in every match. Now that we are the league leaders, the most difficult for us will be to hold on to the top spot throughout the season," said Silva.

Ratchaburi assistant coach Somchai Maiwilai said: "We had a good comeback to beat Samut Prakan and we are hoping for an upset win over Chiang Rai."

SCG Muang Thong United are eyeing a revenge for their 3-1 defeat in an away game earlier this season when they host Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday.

Muang Thong assistant coach Utai Boonmoh said: "They beat us in the first leg, so we have to settle that score this weekend.

"During the second leg, our performance has improved, giving confidence to the players. Our coach Alexandre Gama has been able to bring the best out of the players.

"We still have some worries about injured national team striker Teerasil Dangda. We may see him take the field during the match against Nakhon Ratchasima."

ML Orus Devakula, assistant manager of the Nakhon Ratchasima team, said: "We do not rate ourselves as the underdogs and will be making an all-out effort to beat Muang Thong."

In other games, Samut Prakan will be hoping to end their winless streak at two games when they host Trat tonight and No.3 Port travel to PT Prachuap on Sunday.