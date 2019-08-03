Ratchanok through to Thailand Open final

Thai star will seek third home title against Chen Yu Fei of China on Sunday

Ratchanok Intanon needed all her skill and experience to outlast compatriot Pornpawee Chochuwong in a three-set thriller on Saturday to book a place in the final of the BWF Thailand Open.

The world No.7 laboured for an hour and 21 minutes to defeat her 20th-ranked opponent 23-21, 17-21, 21-19 at Indoor Stadium Hua Mark.

Ratchanok will attempt to win her third Thailand Open badminton title on Sunday when she goes up against top seed Chen Yu Fei. The Chinese world No.4 defeated Sayaka Takahashi of Japan in straight sets, 21-16, 21-19.

In the mixed doubles, Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai were looking to advance to the final in a match against Wang Yi Lyu and Huang Dong Ping of China later on Saturday evening.



