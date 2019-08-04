Two-goal Heberty extends Kirins' streak to four

Muang Thong United captain Heberty Fernandes celebrates his goal against Nakhon Ratchsima.

Prolific Brazilian Heberty Fernandes fired home a brace to give resurgent SCG Muang Thong United a 2-0 home victory over Nakhon Ratchsima in Thai League 1 on Saturday night.

The Kirins' captain struck late in either half as the former champions picked up their fourth straight league victory.

Muang Thong are unbeaten in their past eight league battles, picking up 22 points in the process to improve to sixth spot.

Samut Prakan City last night saw their fortunes fluctuate drastically twice in the final five minutes before going down 3-2 at Trat.

The visitors first revived their hopes of keeping the top three in sight with a 90th-minute header from Poomin Kaewta that levelled the score at 2-2.

However, Trat had other plans as they extended Samut Prakan's losing streak to three games three minutes into the final injury time when Lonsana Doumbouya was set up with a long ball by Diouf Bireme.

Earlier, Samut Prakan netted the first goal after 10 minutes but Chayawat Srinawong's strike was in vain as the hosts tied the score a couple of minutes later through Adefolarin Durosinmi.

Japanese midfielder Yuki Bamba picked up Trat's second goal very early in the second half and the home side held their upper hand until the dramatic dying moments.

There are five matches on Sunday.