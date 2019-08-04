Pornpawee lets Ratchanok off the hook at Thailand Open

Ratchanok Intanon will take on Chen Yufei in the women's singles final of the Thailand Open on Sunday.

Ratchanok Intanon will take on Chen Yufei in the women's singles final of the US$350,000 (approximately 10.8 million baht) Thailand Open at Indoor Stadium Hua Mark on Sunday.

Two-time champion Ratchanok survived a strong challenge from fellow Thai Pornpawee Chochuwong to register a 23-21, 17-21, 21-19 victory in their 81-minute semi-final duel.

Earlier, top seed Chen had an easier task against Sayaka Takahashi, beating the unseeded Japanese 21-16, 21-19 in 43 minutes.

World No.7 Ratchanok, who won the national open in 2013 and 2017, will be bidding for her third Super 500 title of the year after her victories at the Malaysia Masters and the India Open.

The fourth-ranked Chen has won three titles so far this year, including the All England Open, the Swiss Open and the Australian Open.

Ratchanok will hope to turn things around against Chen, who holds a superior 8-2 head-to-head record against the Thai star. Ratchanok also lost their only meeting this year at the Indonesia Masters in January.

Third seeds Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan advanced to the mixed doubles final with an easy 21-14, 21-9 win over eighth seeds Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong.

They will play either fourth seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai of Thailand or second seeds Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping of China in the title match.

Third seed and world No.3 Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan booked his berth in the final of the men's singles event after beating Malaysia's Lee Zii Jia 21-14, 22-20.

He will play unseeded Angus Ng Ka Long of Hong Kong in Sunday's final after the world No.12 from Hong Kong eliminated seventh seed Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan 21-9, 23-21.

Long defeated Khosit Phetpradab, the last Thai hope in the men's singles event, in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

World No.2 pair Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen, who are seeded third this week, will fancy their chances to pick up their second title of the year against unseeded Indians Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chiraq Shetty in today's men's doubles decider.

The Chinese third seeds, who won the Malaysia Open in April, defeated fifth seeds Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe of Japan while Rankireddy and Shetty edged Ko Sung-Hyun and Shin Baek-Cheol of South Korea 22-20, 22-24, 21-9.

Endo and Watanabe were unable to repeat their heroic performance a day earlier when they knocked out top seeds and world No.1 pair Marcus Gideon and Kevin Sukamuljo of Indonesia in the quarter-finals.

Eighth seeds Du Yue and Li Yinhui of China will play No.7 seeds Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto of Japan in the women's doubles final.

Du and Li fought back to defeat Korean sixth seeds Lee So-Hee and Shin Seung-Chen 14-21, 21-19, 22-20, while Tanaka and Yonemoto beat another Korean duo Chang Ye-Na and Kim Hey-Rin 21-19, 21-19.