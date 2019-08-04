Section
Thailand's Olympic campaign off to a poor start
published : 4 Aug 2019 at 04:22

newspaper section: Sports

Serbia's Tijana Boskovic, No.18, celebrate a point against Thailand. (FIVP photo)
WROCLAW: The Thai women's volleyball team got off to a losing start against Serbia in Pool A of 2020 Olympic qualification in Poland on Friday.

Tijana Boskovic scored 28 points and Brankica Mihajlovic 15 as Serbia opened their campaign with a 3-0 (25-15, 25-22, 25-18) victory over Thailand.

In the second match in the same pool on Friday, hosts Poland enjoyed a strong start with a 3-0 (25-18, 30-28, 25-15) victory against Puerto Rico.

Poland's leading scorer, Malwina Smarzek, made 23 points to help the home team cruise to a comfortable win.

Thailand were scheduled to play Poland in their second match on Saturday night.

There are six pools of four teams each. Following a round-robin competition in each pool, the winners of each pool will earn tickets to Tokyo 2020.

Unsuccessful teams in this round can still qualify for the Games through continental events next year. There will be 12 teams at the 2020 Olympics.

Thailand have never qualified for the Olympic volleyball tournament.

While the Thais are the dominant force in Southeast Asia, they have never won gold at the Asian Games.

They won their first Asian Games medal -- a silver -- in indoor volleyball at last year's Asiad.

