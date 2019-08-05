Chen masters Ratchanok at Thailand Open

Ratchanok Intanon loses in the women's singles title in the BWF Thailand Open on Sunday.

Chen Yufei continued her dominance over Ratchanok Intanon with the Chinese world No.4 defeating the Thai star to win the women's singles title in the US$350,000 (approximately 10.8 million baht) BWF Thailand Open on Sunday.

The top seed registered her ninth win in 11 meetings against sixth seed Ratchanok, taking the final 22-20, 21-18 for her fourth title of the year in the BWF World Tour Super 500 event at Indoor Stadium Hua Mark.

Ratchanok, 24, had hoped to win the national open for the third time after victories in 2013 and 2017 but had to settle for the runner-up spot for the second time.

"I was under pressure playing against a Thai player in the final, but I was able to pull through," said the 21-year-old Chen, who added the Bangkok title to her All England Open, Swiss Open and Australian crowns this year.

"I would also like to thank all the Chinese fans who came out to give me support today," added Chen, who pocketed $26,250 (around 808,500 baht) winner's cheque.