Beetles confident of repeat victory over Port in FA Cup

Chiang Rai's Pitiwat Sukjitthummakul (left) vies with Port's Pakorn Prempak during a recent T1 match at PAT Stadium.

Defending champions Chiang Rai United are confident that they will secure another win over Port when they meet in the FA Cup quarter-finals at PAT Stadium on Wednesday.

In today's other three games, it's Trat v Buriram United, Nakhon Ratchasima v Bangkok United and Ratchaburi v Thai League 2 side Thai Honda.

Chiang Rai hammered Port 4-1 at PAT Stadium in Thai League 1 a few weeks ago.

Chiang Rai took the T1 lead after beating Buriram last Wednesday but the Thunder Castle regained the top spot at the weekend when the Beetles were surprisingly held to a 1-1 draw by Ratchaburi.

"Although we could only manage a draw with Ratchaburi, we are confident that our players will return to form and beat Port," Chiang Rai coach Ailton dos Santos said on Tuesday.

Beetles strike force will be led by forward Bill Rosimar, who will be supported by midfielder Pitiwat Sukjitthummakul and William Henrique.

Under new coach Choketawee Promrut, Port have two wins and one draw and are now third in the league.

Port will be without defender Kewin Deeromram but other key players are available for selection including Tanaboon Ketsarat, Sumanya Purisay and Pakorn Prempak.

Choketawee said: "We must forget our loss to them. We are looking forward to the FA Cup match. I have said that we must win the FA Cup if we want to play in the AFC Champions League. So we have to beat Chiang Rai."

T1 leaders Buriram face a tricky assignment against Trat.

Buriram assistant manager Sirichai Kimoto said: "It will be a tough match for us. But our players have gained confidence after beating Rayong in the league at the weekend.

"We don't have any injured player and we hope to do well like we did in our previous game."