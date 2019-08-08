Buriram survive, champs Beetles bow out

Port's Sergio Suarez (left) and Sumanya Purisai celebrate a goal against Chiang Rai.

Buriram United kept their bid for a clean sweep of the three domestic titles on track with a lucky escape in Trat, but defending champions Chiang Rai United crashed out of the FA Cup on Wednesday night.

The visiting Thunder Castle first wrote off a two-goal deficit and then won a penalty shoot-out contest 5-4 after a 2-2 draw in the quarter-finals.

The Beetles bowed out of the tournament following a 3-2 defeat in an entertaining battle at Port.

Hosts Trat picked up their first goal in the 43rd minute through a sizzling shot by Diouf Bireme.

Trat doubled their advantage five minutes into the second half when Bireme set up Worasakorn Chaikultewin to score from close range.

Nacer Barazite pounced on a loose clearance from Trat's Tossaporn Sriruang to narrow the deficit for Buriram in the 70th minute before Andres Tunez equalised for the visitors five minutes from time. Bireme was sent off moments later.

The two sides failed to score in extra time, forcing the game into the penalty shoot-out.

The Beetles had an impressive start but it was Port who did all the scoring.

A header by Chiang Rai's Bill Rosimar to ward off a Sumanya Purisay corner kick in the 11th minute deflected off the body of his teammate Tanasak Srisai and found its place in the Beetles' net.

Port fired home twice again with Sumanya (19th minute) and Sergio Suarez (51st) delivering for the hosts to leave the defending champions with an uphill task.

The Beetles put up a fight and made the score look respectable through a brace from Bill.

In the other quarter-finals, Ratchaburi recorded a 3-1 victory over second-tier Thai Honda and True Bangkok moved into the last four with a 1-0 win over Nakhon Ratchasima.