Port keen to snap Kirins' unbeaten run

Port striker Sergio Suarez has been in a fine touch of late.

A well-rested SCG Muang Thong United squad visit Port for a Thai League 1 battle on Sunday, seeking revenge for a couple of earlier defeats at the hands of their arch foes.

Port, whose fans have a history of violent clashes with the Kirins' supporters, handed the former league champions a 2-1 loss on a trip to SCG Stadium in a league clash in April.

Muang Thong, who have just succeeded in pulling themselves out of the relegation zone, then saw their dreams of lifting the FA Cup dashed by the same opponents after a 2-0 defeat last month.

While Port laboured to a 3-2 victory over defending FA Cup champions Chiang Rai United in midweek, the Kirins had the luxury of charging their batteries for Sunday's battle.

Both sides are enjoying revivals under their new coaches, with Port, who are benefitting from their striker Sergio Suarez's fine form, being keen to bring Muang Thong's winning streak to an end at four games.

However, Port assistant coach Sarawut Treephan is worried that his team's hectic schedule might have taken its toll on the players.

"We have to check on the fitness of our players first because we have played four matches in 15 days, and the players look tired," he said.

"We will have to see who can play against Muang Thong, but we might have to opt for rotation.

"But this is an important match for us, so we will have to stay focused throughout 90 minutes.

"Muang Thong are having a great run in the league, we cannot underestimate them at all. We know [striker] Heberty Fernandez's style and we are looking for ways to stop him.

"It is important for us to pick up three points from this home game."

Muang Thong United assistant coach Uthai Boonmoh said his players are all well-rested. "We are still not sure whether [strikers] Teerasil Dangda and Adisak Kraisorn will be available or not for the match.

"We don't have a good record against Port this year but we are hoping to make amends in this game.

"We expect the result to be different from the first-leg league match and the FA Cup game as we have made many changes to our tactics.

"Every team is under great pressure when playing at Port's home ground but we are ready for everything."

Meanwhile, defending champions Buriram United will face Trat for the second time in four days after they beat the eastern team in the FA Cup quarter-finals in a penalty shoot-out on Wednesday.

Moreover, Thunder Castle coach Bozidar Bandovic will be serving a two-game suspension starting with Sunday's trip to Trat.

The Football Association of Thailand's disciplinary committee banned Bandovic for kicking a water bottle during the match with PTT Rayong on Aug 4 when Buriram managed a narrow 1-0 victory.

Bandovic has also been fined 20,000 baht.

Also on Sunday, Chiang Rai United, who relinquished the top spot in the league to Buriram last week, face a tough assignment against a Samut Prakan City side eager for a return to winning way.

Fourth-placed True Bangkok United host Chainat tonight, hoping to draw some inspiration from their march into the FA Cup semi-finals following a 1-0 victory over Nakhon Ratchasima.

Bangkok United have been winless in their past four league outings.