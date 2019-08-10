Moriya chasing leader in Scotland

Moriya Jutanugarn plays her second shot to the 8th hole during day one of the Ladies Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland on Thursday. (AP Photo)

NORTH BERWICK, Scotland: Thailand’s Moriya Jutanugarn is alone in second place, two shots back of Hur Mi-jung, heading into the third round of the Ladies Scottish Open.

Hur benefited from a favourable draw, missing the worst of the bad weather in the rain-delayed second round and finishing in the early evening with a 9-under 62 to move to 14 under par.

Players with morning tee times dealt with heavy wind and rain at The Renaissance Club, and play was suspended in the early afternoon, delaying the start times for half of the field and giving them a huge advantage as the sun came out and the wind died.

However, some players were unable to complete their rounds because of darkness and were headed back to the course early Saturday before the start of the third round.

Moriya, ranked 23rd in the world with one LPGA Tour victory on her resume, had an eagle on the par-5 seventh hole and three birdies to finish with a 66 for a two-round total of 130.

“Actually I was just trying to be patient and I’ve been working on lots of things in the past,” said Moriya, whose form has been improving in the last few weeks. “It seems like everything’s feeling better. Just like myself, I’m feeling better. I don’t know what’s going on out there. I’m just trying to keep doing what I want to do.”

As for the weather, she said: “I don’t want to complain about anything because it’s something you can’t control, and also I think I’m pretty lucky as I was in the afternoon today. It’s tough out there and I actually feel bad for the girls, everyone who was playing in the morning. It was so tough. I think they hung in there and did a good job.”

Hur, who started on the 10th hole, made only one par over her first 12 holes. The South Korean began with two birdies and then holed a 25-yard pitch-and-run from the rough for eagle on the par-5 12th. She made six more birdies, along with two bogeys, over her next nine, and added one more birdie to post a two-day total of 14-under 128.

“I got a really lucky draw for this week. I had the morning yesterday and afternoon today,” Hur said on Friday. “I know it was really tough this morning, but sometimes I need luck for those things.”

None of the players who started in the morning were inside the top 20.

In third place, two strokes behind Moriya at 10 under were US Women’s Open champion Jeongeun Lee6 (65) and Anne van Dam, who followed her opening-round 63 with a 69.

Among other Thai contenders, defending champion and world No.5 Ariya Jutanugarn finished at 7 under, a stroke ahead of Wichanee Meechai, and rookie Pajaree Anannarukarn was at 5 under. Kanyalak Preedasuttijit and Pornanong Phatlum finished at 2 over par. Weather played havoc with early starters including Jasmine (Thidapa) Suwannapura, who was at 7 over, while Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras struggled to an 82 and was 13 over par.

“I think if we get decent weather, low scores are out there,” van Dam said. “If it will get rainy and more windy, maybe two rounds around par will be fine. So I have no clue.”

He Muni was 9 under with three holes to play, the best score among those who did not finish.

Laura Davies matched the best round of the morning wave with a 68. The 55-year-old Hall of Famer aced the 152-yard fifth hole, her 12th career hole-in-one.

“Lovely wedge, never left the pin,” Davies said. “It seemed to roll for ages and just dropped in.”

Only two of the 78 players with morning tee times broke 70.

“It’s probably the second-best round I’ve ever shot because obviously needed to have a good round to make the cut,” said Davies, who opened with a 72 and was 2 under. “I had a 6-under 66 in Canada years ago in similar conditions, but that’s as close as I can get to it. It was horrific out there. … I hit two 1-irons into the fourth, 1-iron off the tee and 1-iron into the green. I’ve never done that before.”

It was Davies’ first made cut in 11 LPGA Tour starts this year. She has been working part-time as a TV commentator and joined the Sky Sports broadcast booth after her round on Friday.

“People say, ‘Oh, should you give up and commentate, you’re a rubbish golfer now,’ but I still know I can hit shots and play like that,” Davies said. “I’ve just got to do it and prove it.”