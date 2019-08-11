A stroke of genius

Playing a real-life professional athlete onscreen is a challenging task. But it is one that actress Krissiri Sukhsvasti has embraced. In a new sports biopic hitting Thai cinemas next week, Krissiri portrays golfer Ariya "May" Jutanugarn, the celebrated Thai sports star who reached No.1 in the Women's World Golf Rankings in 2017. The film, Ariya Jutanugarn or Pro May, Atchariya Tong Sarng (Pro May, Genius Must Be Built) in Thai, follows the life of Ariya from her childhood to the pinnacle of world golf.

We recently met up with the star of the film. A bright and bubbly Krissiri shared with us her experience of being a part of the project and making the shift from television to the big screen.

Krissiri started out in modelling and TV commercials at the age of 13 before embarking on her acting. In her first lakorn, The Sixth Sense on Channel 3, she played a girl who can see the spirits of dead people. She went on to star in a string of TV dramas, before being cast in the lead role for Pro May, which marks her film debut.

In making the transition from TV to silver screen, Krissiri says she had to relearn acting from scratch.

Krissiri Sukhsvasti in the film Pro May, Atchariya Tong Sarng (Pro May, Genius Must Be Built).

"It was very different," she explained. "The way we say things, our actions, expressions, timing. It's all new. In lakorn, viewers can change the channel at any time, so the story has to move really fast. There's no time to dwell in silence. But, in a film, if the character doesn't feel like saying anything, we can leave it as it is. The emotions still flow. There's a certain rhythm to it and I think it's part of the charm of filmmaking. It's more natural, more human."

While difficult, Krissiri said the workshops she took part in helped her to develop her acting and get in touch with her character. In preparation for the role, she did a great deal of research on Ariya and her sister Moriya (played in the film by Atchareeya Potipipittanakorn), with particular focus on the way Ariya walked and talked, and even how she carried herself. Krissiri had an opportunity to meet Ariya before filming. She recalls how nervous she felt.

"At that point, I'd been obsessing over May for months, studying her life and how to be her. When I finally met her, she ended up being the one carrying the conversation because I was so nervous," she laughed.

"But it turns out she's an ordinary person. She doesn't act like she's a world famous celebrity. When she isn't playing golf, she stays at home to play Lego with her sister or watch cartoons. She's also very philanthropic. Since she started her golfing career early, she wants to retire early and turn her focus towards helping underprivileged children. She wants to give something back to society, and I find this very inspiring. May is really someone to take after. A role model."

In helping her to portray Ariya to the best of her ability, Krissiri said she owes a lot to veteran actors Thaneth "Ake" Warakulnukroh and Hattaya "Ple" Wongkrachang, who play her parents.

"It was an honour to work with such talented people. I felt under pressure at first, afraid I would slow others down or waste their time. But actually, I felt really comfortable working with them. Because they are so good, they were able to push and pull me to do what the director wanted. And they were prepared to do this for as long as it took."

Playing Ariya required Krissiri to undergo intense golf training in the months leading up to filming, to build strength as well as to ensure perfect swings and movements.

"Lessons worth a few years of training were crammed into a few months. Many times a week, 3-4 hours each day. I started at 0%, but May is at 100%. So I had to get up to that within a few months."

Krissiri considers herself to be pretty sporty but she had never tried golf before.

"I didn't understand what was fun about it," she confessed. "I used to think it was just an old man's sport. I never thought it would be hard to hold a club and hit a ball. But when I joined the project, I had to embrace the world of golfing. It was eye-opening. I realised there was much more to it. It became so much fun too, though it would be more enjoyable if I were better at it. I miss the ball all the time!"

Given the high-profile nature of the project and the character she is playing, the pressure was definitely on for Krissiri to rise to the challenge.

"It's my first film and I'm playing a character that is central to the story. So a big part of whether the film is any good is up to me. Many hopes are riding on my performance. I want to do the best I can. I had a lot of self-doubt coming into this about whether I was good enough to handle such a big and challenging role. But with the workshops and the amazing team we have, it really pushed me to improve."

The film has garnered much interest from the public since the trailer was released, showing Ariya's successes and failures, and the arduous training she's been doing since childhood under her stern father's coaching. Many have noted that Thailand hasn't seen this kind of inspirational sports drama for a long time. Krissiri hopes people enjoy the film and learn something from it.

"I think that's the goal for everyone involved in the film, May included. We want this project to inspire people. To reach this level of success in life wasn't easy for May at all. She faced a lot on the way. You need a heart of passion. You need to practise, give your all and sacrifice things along the way. I've learnt that if I want to achieve something, I have to be able to put in at least half the effort she did."

Krissiri, second right, in a scene from the 2012 television series The Sixth Sense.

Beyond her Pro May project, Krissiri is also involved in another lakorn, which will be aired on Channel 3 early next year. She said she's happy to be working in showbiz. But while she's often associated with the roles of sweet, rich girls and crybabies, she's always up for challenges.

"I want to be the kind of actress who can play anything -- evil, crazy, funny, dorky. A tomboy, even. I'm open to any kind of role."