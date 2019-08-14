Thailand seeks to host more MotoGP

The Tourism and Sports Ministry wants to extend its contract to hold MotoGP events ahead of its expiration next year. (Photo by Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The government is seeking an extension to the contract to host the Thailand Grand Prix for another three years.

Thailand holds the rights to host three MotoGP events and is organising the second Thailand Grand Prix in Buri Ram in October.

The Tourism and Sports Ministry held a press conference on Wednesday to announce the government's desire to extend the contract for three more years.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the government was ready to discuss the matter with MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports.

An initial talk will take place on Aug 23, said Phiphat, who took office a few weeks ago.

The inaugural Thailand Grand Prix at Chang International Circuit in Buri Ram was a huge success.

It enjoyed the largest number of spectators among 19 MotoGP races and was voted the best race of the year.

Phiphat said the government would give its full support to make the second Thailand Grand Prix another successful event.