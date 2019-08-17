'Sweep' the board, Newin tells Buriram

Buriram's Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri controls the ball during the League Cup match against Nongbua Pitchaya.

Buriram United chairman Newin Chidchob, predicting a tough Thai League 1 tussle at home with Ratchaburi on Saturday, has challenged the Thunder Castle to sweep all three domestic titles this year.

Defending league champions Buriram are the only team who have the chance to lift the Thai League 1, the League Cup and the FA Cup trophies this season.

The Thunder Castle go into this weekend's battles one point ahead of Chiang Rai United on the back of a League Cup semi-final victory over Nongbua Pitchaya in the midweek.

The Beetles were eliminated on Wednesday night at the same stage after losing a penalty shoot-out to fellow Thai League 1 side PT Prachuap, who host Bangkok United today when Chiang Rai play Sukhothai.

Buriram, who are being served well by teenage striker Suphanat Mueanta, Dutch forward Nacer Barazite and wing back Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri, will be playing at their home ground for the first time in a while.

"The players are happy to be back on our own turf," said Newin. "Many players even kissed the ground when we arrived at the stadium because we haven't been here for more than a month.

"We have played eight away matches and encountered different emotions after each game. We were happy that we won and sad when we were criticised by the fans."

Newin added: "Buriram are now the only team who have a chance to win all three [domestic] trophies. I want the players to accomplish the sweep. This has been our target for the season anyway.

"But first we have to get the better of Ratchaburi in the league game.

"All our games with Ratchaburi in the past have always been tough and I expect this one to be the same as well.

"However, this is a home game so we must win it. In fact, to realise our target, we must win every game from now on."

Ratchaburi caretaker coach Somchai Maiwilai is also not expecting an easy outing today.

"Buriram had a match in the midweek but they are still a very strong team, and they are even stronger when they are at their home ground. But we hope to pick up at least a point from this game," said Somchai.

Meanwhile, Chiang Rai coach Ailton dos Santos said his men were tired after a 120-minute League Cup duel with Prachuap on Wednesday night.

"We face Sukhothai at our home ground and the way things are, we must forget what happened in the midweek and how tired we all are," said Santos.

"We have to focus on this game, we need to win it. We have already been knocked out of the running for the FA Cup and the League Cup. Our only chance for a trophy this season is to win the league title."

Port have a relatively easier task as they face struggling Suphanburi in an away game tomorrow night when SCG Muang Thong United host PTT Rayong.