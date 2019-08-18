Hosts Buriram hit Ratchaburi for six

Suphanat Mueanta (right) celebrates with Supachok Sarachart after scoring against Ratchaburi.

Defending Thai League 1 champions Buriram United ran riot on return to their home ground, firing half a dozen unanswered goals past Ratchaburi on Saturday night.

The 6-0 romp guaranteed the Thunder Castle another week at the top of the league standings with 47 points from 24 games.

Buriram stars heeded a call from their chairman Newin Chidchob, who on Friday goaded the defending champions to move their title campaign into a higher gear.

"Buriram are now the only team who have a chance to win all three [domestic] trophies. I want the players to accomplish the sweep," Newin told his men on the eve of Ratchaburi game.

Teenage sensation Suphanat Mueanta continued his hot streak, putting the home team on course with a goal in the 26th minute.

Ratchaburi conceded a penalty shortly before the break when their defender Ekkarat Thongrit handled the ball inside the box and Andres Tunez converted it from the spot with ease.

The visitors' hopes of clawing their way back into the game were effectively laid to rest by Buriram who raced to a massive 4-0 advantage before the hour mark.

Rattanakorn Maikami netted the third for the Thunder Castle in the 52nd minute, and a few moments later Suphanat set up his half brother Supachok Sarachart to fire home a stunning long shot.

After a 40-minute lull, Buriram caught fire again in the final injury time when Naruebodin Weerawatnodom and Nacer Barazite added their names to the list of scorers.

This was the first match for Buriram at their home ground in more than a month and they were greeted by a large crowd at the venue.

True Bangkok United's inconsistent run in the league continued as they suffered a 1-0 loss at PT Prachuap.

While the capital side stay put in fourth slot -- a massive nine points behind leaders Buriram -- Prachuap moved slightly away from the three-team drop zone.

A lone first-half goal from Supoj Jodjum was enough to do the job for the hosts, who punched their ticket to the League Cup final on Wednesday night with a shoot-out victory over Chiang Rai United.

Meanwhile, two last-gasp goals helped Samut Prakan City rally past Chainat 3-2 and end their four-game losing streak in the top flight.

Four more matches are scheduled to be played on Sunday with former champions SCG Muang Thong United hosting PTT Rayong, Port travelling to Suphanburi, bottom-placed Chiangmai taking on visiting Trat and hosts Chonburi facing Nakhon Ratchasima.