Ratchanok may run into Nitchaon

Compatriots likely to clash in second round of the World Championships at Basel

Ratchanok Intanon (left) and Nitchaon Jindapol could meet in the second round.

Former champion Ratchanok Intanon could face compatriot Nitchaon Jindapol in the women's singles second round of the BWF World Championships as Thai shuttlers chase glory at the last major tournament before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

World No.6 Ratchanok, who received a first-round bye, remains the only Thai to claim the world title with her success in 2013.

The other best efforts from Thai shuttlers were from Sudket Prapakamol and Saralee Thungthongkam, who reached back-to-back semi-finals in 2005 and 2006.

Jongkolphan Kititharakul and Rawinda Prajongjai reaching the women's doubles quarter-finals last year in Nanjing was one of the Kingdom's best efforts at the championships.

The 20th-ranked Nitchaon will play world No.69 Crystal Pan of the United States in the first round in Basel, Switzerland.

Two other Thais in the women's singles event, world No.14 Pornpawee Chochuwong and No.19 Busanan Ongbamrungphan, should get past their first round hurdles against lower-ranked opponents but Pornpawee could face a potential second round clash against formidable Chinese fourth seed Chen Yufei, who also received a bye.

Thai hopes in the men's singles event rests on world No.15 Kantaphon Wangcharoen and No.29 Khosit Phetpradab. Kantaphon will face Dutchman Mark Caljouw while Khosit will meet Daren Liew of Malaysia in their openers.

Mixed doubles stars Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taeratanachai are the highest-ranked Thais in this year's championships at No.4 and they are one of the country's biggest hopes for glory.

The pair have been playing consistently so far this year. Apart from winning the Singapore Open, Dechapol and Sapsiree finished runners-up twice at the Princess Sirivannavari Thailand Masters and the Malaysia Masters while also reaching semi-finals in three other tournaments.

Both Dechapol and Sapsiree and the other Thai mixed duo Nipitphon Puangphuapet and Savitree Amitrapai received a first-round bye.

Women's doubles stars Jongkolphan and Rawinda also received a bye, but Sapsiree and Puttita Supajirakul will play Yulfira Barkah and Jauza Sugiarto of Indonesia while Chayanit Chaladchalam and Phataimas Muenwong will take on Nadia Fankhauser of Switzerland and Iris Tabeling of the Netherlands in their opening matches.

In the men's doubles, Manee- pong Jongjit and Bodin Isara will play Alexander Dunn and Adam Hall in their opener.

Men's champion Kento Momota of Japan is defending his title in Basel, but women's winner Carolina Marin of Spain is skipping the tournament due to her ongoing recovery from a knee ligament injury suffered at the Indonesian Open in January.