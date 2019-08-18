Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com

Long Live HM Queen Sirikit

The Bangkok Post’s tribute to HM Queen on her birthday.
Click
Thai volleyball players 'relaxed and focused' as they clash with Taiwan
Sports

Thai volleyball players 'relaxed and focused' as they clash with Taiwan

published : 18 Aug 2019 at 04:00

newspaper section: Sports

Thailand will play Taiwan in their opening match. (AP photo)
Thailand will play Taiwan in their opening match. (AP photo)

Thailand begin their 2019 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship campaign against Taiwan in Seoul on Sunday.

New Zealand are the other team in Pool C.

Hosts South Korea will play Iran in the opening match of Pool A.

Defending champions Japan take on India while Australia play Kazakhstan in Pool C. China play Sri Lanka in Pool D.

The top two teams from each of the four pools will qualify for the second round.

Thailand won the continental title twice in 2009 and 2013 and were runners-up to Japan, who won the crown for the fourth time, two years ago in the Philippines.

China are the most successful team with 13 titles.

Coach Danai Sriwacharamaytakul said he's pleased with the players' fitness level. "We will keep the players relax and focused on the match against Taiwan," said Danai after a training session at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium on Saturday.

"We arrived pretty late last night [Friday night]. But we had to come to train early to get used to the venue," said the coach.

"All the teams taking part in the tournament are strong. China are sending their 'B' team but they are still a tough team."

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

At least 20 wounded, many feared dead in Kabul wedding blast

KABUL - At least 20 people were wounded in a blast at a Kabul wedding late Saturday, a local hospital said, while a witness told AFP he had seen many dead bodies at the scene.

08:25
Sports

VAR controversy hides chasm between Man City and Spurs

MANCHESTER: "I am in love with VAR," joked Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino after his side escaped with a 2-2 draw at Manchester City thanks to Gabriel Jesus's late winner for the Premier League champions being ruled out on review.

07:45
Thailand

Sailing into the future

A blaze on a 240-million-baht super­yacht in Phuket may have been put out weeks ago, but worry over its impact on marina businesses is still a burning issue.

07:33