Thai volleyball players 'relaxed and focused' as they clash with Taiwan

Thailand will play Taiwan in their opening match. (AP photo)

Thailand begin their 2019 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship campaign against Taiwan in Seoul on Sunday.

New Zealand are the other team in Pool C.

Hosts South Korea will play Iran in the opening match of Pool A.

Defending champions Japan take on India while Australia play Kazakhstan in Pool C. China play Sri Lanka in Pool D.

The top two teams from each of the four pools will qualify for the second round.

Thailand won the continental title twice in 2009 and 2013 and were runners-up to Japan, who won the crown for the fourth time, two years ago in the Philippines.

China are the most successful team with 13 titles.

Coach Danai Sriwacharamaytakul said he's pleased with the players' fitness level. "We will keep the players relax and focused on the match against Taiwan," said Danai after a training session at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium on Saturday.

"We arrived pretty late last night [Friday night]. But we had to come to train early to get used to the venue," said the coach.

"All the teams taking part in the tournament are strong. China are sending their 'B' team but they are still a tough team."