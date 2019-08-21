Section
Thais put Kiwis to sword, reach round 2
Sports

published : 21 Aug 2019 at 07:36

newspaper section: Sports

Thai players celebrate their win against New Zealand on Tuesday.
Thailand beat New Zealand 3-0 (25-9, 25-13, 25-15) to advance to the second round as Pool C winners at the 2019 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship in Seoul on Tuesday.

Following their 3-1 victory in their first pool match against Taiwan on Sunday, Thailand coach Danai Sriwachamaytakul rested some of his key players, with Wilavan Apinyapong replacing Onuma Sittirak and setter Pornpun Gerdpard starting in place of captain Nootsara Tomkom .

The Thai team, who won the continental title in 2009 and 2013, proved too strong for New Zealand, winning the first 11 points of the opening set.

New Zealand fared slightly better in the second and third sets but were eventually outplayed by the experienced Thais.

Thailand sealed their berth in Pool E of the second round alongside hosts and Pool A winners South Korea, Iran and Taiwan, who claimed second spot in Pool C following their victory over New Zealand on Monday.

The Koreans, who have never won the championship but finished runners-up seven times, won both of their Pool A matches against Iran and Hong Kong.

The Iranians beat Hong Kong to qualify as second-placed team of the pool.

In Pool B, defending champions Japan claimed their third straight 3-0 win, beating Australia 25-11, 25-21, 25-8 yesterday.

Kazakhstan beat India 3-1 (21-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-18) for their second pool win to join the Japanese in the second round.

The two teams are in Pool F along with 13-time champions China and Indonesia, who qualified as winners and runners-up from Pool D.

The tournament ends on Sunday.

