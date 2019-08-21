Section
Ratchanok beats Nitchaon at worlds
Sports

Ratchanok beats Nitchaon at worlds

Pornpawee to meet Chen in last 16 round

published : 21 Aug 2019 at 07:17

newspaper section: Sports

Ratchanok Intanon is chasing her second world title.
Ratchanok Intanon is chasing her second world title.

Thailand's top player Ratchanok Intanon secured a hard-fought win against compatriot Nitchaon Jindapol in the second round of the BWF World Championships in Basel on Tuesday.

World No.6 Ratchanok, who is seeded seventh, beat No.20 Nitchaon 22-20, 21-14 in 53 minutes.

Nitchaon, 28, gave Ratchanok, 24, a run for her money in the first game but ran out of steam in the second.

Nitchaon, of Phuket, was also defeated by the same opponent at the recent Thailand Open where Ratchanok finished second after losing to China's Chen Yufei in the final.

Ratchanok, the 2013 world champion, will play 14th seed Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia in the third round (last 16).

Tunjung beat Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-16, 21-16 in the second round on Tuesday.

Ratchanok is still Thailand's only world champion in badminton thanks to her triumph in 2013.

After that success, no Thai has reached the semi-finals of the world championships.

In another women's singles match, world No.14 Pornpawee Chochuwong, who received a first-round bye, defeated Rachel Honderich of Canada 21-15, 21-5.

But the 21-year-old Thai will have a tough task in the third round against Thailand Open winner Chen, who is seeded fourth.

In the men's singles, top-ranked and defending champion Kento Momota finished off Spain's Luis Enrique Penalver 21-10, 21-7.

Chinese legend Lin Dan crashed out after losing to India's Prannoy HS 21-11, 13-21, 21-11.

