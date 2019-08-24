Lampard gets first EPL victory

Norwich City's Jamal Lewis is pursued by Chelsea's Mateo Kovacic during their Premier league match at Carrow Road in Norwich on Saturday. (Reuters Photo)

NORWICH, England: Tammy Abraham scored twice as Chelsea beat Norwich 3-2 to hand Frank Lampard his first win as a manager in his fourth match in charge of the Premier League side.

The young English striker had already opened the scoring in the fourth minute of a wild match at Carrow Road when he controlled a pass forward and smashed home a fierce shot from the edge of the area for the winner in the 69th.

Lampard, Chelsea’s all-time leading scorer who took over from Maurizio Sarri in the offseason, has shown faith in youth in his early weeks at the helm. Another youngster, playmaker Mason Mount, scored the team’s other goal against the promoted hosts.

Chelsea had lost 4-0 at Manchester United and been held 1-1 by Leicester in its opening two league matches, while also losing the UEFA Super League to Liverpool in a penalty shootout.

Teemu Pukki, an early sensation in the Premier League this season, made it five goals in his first three games in the English top flight by scoring Norwich’s second goal, having laid on the first for Todd Cantwell that brought the home side level.

Pukki’s goal in the 30th minute made it 2-2.

Norwich has lost two of its opening three matches, against Liverpool and now Chelsea — two of last season’s top three finishers.

Ben Godfrey came closest to earning Norwich a draw when his header from a corner crashed back off the crossbar.