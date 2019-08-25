Thais seek revenge against Japan

Chatchu-on's heroics give Kingdom crack at Asian title, hosts S Korea come up short again

Thailand players celebrate a point during their semi-final against China at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Seoul.

Thailand will be vying for their third continental crown when they take on Japan in the final of the 2019 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship in Seoul on Sunday.

The Kingdom's spikers will be on a revenge mission as Sunday's title decider at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium will be a repeat of the 2017 championship match, won 3-2 by the Japanese.

The match will be shown live at 2pm on Thai Rath TV.

Thailand shrugged off their first defeat of the tournament at the hands of South Korea on Friday and put on a spirited performance to stun 13-time champions China 3-1 (23-25, 25-22, 34-32, 25-23) in two hours and 25 minutes yesterday.

After dropping the first set, Thailand recovered well in the second to put things on level terms.

The thrilling 34-32 victory in the third set energised Thailand while the Chinese players looked tired in the fourth set, feeling the effect of their tough five-set win over Japan 24 hours earlier.

Japan, who are chasing their fifth title, ended South Korea's hopes of winning their first ever continental crown with a 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 26-24, 28-26) victory in the first semi-final.

It was another disappointing outcome for the Koreans, who have had seven runners-up finishes in the Asian Championship so far.

The defeat silenced the crowd at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium and the home team will now have to settle for a third-place play-off match against China, which will also be a repeat of the clash in Binan two years ago, won 3-0 by the Koreans.

Chatchu-on Moksri was in great form for Thailand on Saturday by scoring 28 points to finish as the match's top scorer.

Onuma Sittirak contributed 23 points, while Malika Kanthong added 13 for Thailand.

Watchareeya Nuanjam and libero Yupa Sanitklang also had an excellent match.

Yang Hanyu and Liu Yanhan each had 19 points while Duan Fang chipped in 15 for China.

Thailand stunned China to claim their first ever Asian crown in Hanoi in 2009 and bagged their second on their home soil in Nakhon Ratchasima four years later.

They were two sets up against Japan two years ago but ended up in a heartbreaking defeat in Binan, the Philippines.

Thailand have finished in third place three times in 2001, 2007 and 2015.