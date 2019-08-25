Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE E-PAPER
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thais seek revenge against Japan
Sports

Thais seek revenge against Japan

Chatchu-on's heroics give Kingdom crack at Asian title, hosts S Korea come up short again

published : 25 Aug 2019 at 05:00

updated: 25 Aug 2019 at 06:52

newspaper section: Sports

Thailand players celebrate a point during their semi-final against China at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Seoul.
Thailand players celebrate a point during their semi-final against China at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium in Seoul.

Thailand will be vying for their third continental crown when they take on Japan in the final of the 2019 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship in Seoul on Sunday.

The Kingdom's spikers will be on a revenge mission as Sunday's title decider at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium will be a repeat of the 2017 championship match, won 3-2 by the Japanese.

The match will be shown live at 2pm on Thai Rath TV.

Thailand shrugged off their first defeat of the tournament at the hands of South Korea on Friday and put on a spirited performance to stun 13-time champions China 3-1 (23-25, 25-22, 34-32, 25-23) in two hours and 25 minutes yesterday.

After dropping the first set, Thailand recovered well in the second to put things on level terms.

The thrilling 34-32 victory in the third set energised Thailand while the Chinese players looked tired in the fourth set, feeling the effect of their tough five-set win over Japan 24 hours earlier.

Japan, who are chasing their fifth title, ended South Korea's hopes of winning their first ever continental crown with a 3-1 (22-25, 25-23, 26-24, 28-26) victory in the first semi-final.

It was another disappointing outcome for the Koreans, who have had seven runners-up finishes in the Asian Championship so far.

The defeat silenced the crowd at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium and the home team will now have to settle for a third-place play-off match against China, which will also be a repeat of the clash in Binan two years ago, won 3-0 by the Koreans.

Chatchu-on Moksri was in great form for Thailand on Saturday by scoring 28 points to finish as the match's top scorer.

Onuma Sittirak contributed 23 points, while Malika Kanthong added 13 for Thailand.

Watchareeya Nuanjam and libero Yupa Sanitklang also had an excellent match.

Yang Hanyu and Liu Yanhan each had 19 points while Duan Fang chipped in 15 for China.

Thailand stunned China to claim their first ever Asian crown in Hanoi in 2009 and bagged their second on their home soil in Nakhon Ratchasima four years later.

They were two sets up against Japan two years ago but ended up in a heartbreaking defeat in Binan, the Philippines.

Thailand have finished in third place three times in 2001, 2007 and 2015.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Most disagree with Pheu Thai MPs switching to support govt: Nida Poll

A slight majority of people say they would disagree if some opposition MPs of the Pheu Thai Party defected to support the government under Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha as speculated, according to an opinion survey by the National Institute for Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

11:07
Thailand

Songkhla gold shop robbery van found

SONGKHLA: The van used by a group of five armed men in the robbery of a gold shop in Na Thawi district of this southern province was found abandoned in a rubber plantation about 15 kilometres from the district town on Saturday evening, police said.

09:59
Sports

Salah at the double as Liverpool dispatch Arsenal

Liverpool made it three wins out of three as Mohamed Salah scored twice in a convincing 3-1 victory over Arsenal on Saturday to take control at the top of the Premier League.

08:17