A lucky escape for Thunder Castle

Buriram United captain Andres Tunez controls the ball in the match against Sukhothai.

A last-gasp penalty spared leaders Buriram United's blushes with a 1-1 home draw against Sukhothai on Saturday night, but the stalemate paved the way for other Thai League 1 title contenders to roar back into the race.

An injury-time strike from the spot by captain Andres Tunez earned the defending champions one point after trailing Sukhothai for most part of the match and improved the Thunder Castle's tally to 48 points.

All eyes will now be on Sunday's battle between second-placed Chiang Rai United and hosts Chonburi.

A victory at Chonburi could help the Beetles trim Buriram's lead to only one point.

Buriram were almost at full strength last night and would be ruing the chances missed by Supachok Sarachart and Dutch striker Nacer Barazite early in the first half.

The home fans were shocked into silence in the 20th minute when Iain Ramsay scored for the visitors.

Buriram, who are seeking their seventh league title, upped the tempo of their attacks in the second half but were wayward.

Luck played a major role as Buriram picked up the equaliser in the fourth minute of the injury time.

A Pansa Hemviboon shot at goal found Sukhothai midfielder Jung Myung-Oh's hand inside the box and Tunez converted the resulting penalty.

Port's six-game unbeaten run came to halt last night as they were stunned 2-0 by a True Bangkok United side, which was missing several of their players through injury and suspension.

Chananan Pombupha delivered the first for Bangkok United in the 50th minute and Everton Goncalves headed home the second two minutes from time.

An eastern region derby failed to produce the expected fireworks as hosts Trat and PTT Rayong played out to a goalless draw.

On Sunday, former champions SCG Muang Thong United host Suphanburi, Ratchaburi take on Chainat and Nakhon Ratchasima travel to Chiangmai.