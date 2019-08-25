Thai spikers lose to young Japan in Asian final
published : 25 Aug 2019 at 17:15
Thailand came up short on Sunday as the team lost to their rival Japan in the 2019 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship in Seoul.
Thai spikers lost 1-3 (22-25, 25-18, 18-25, 23-25) in a hard-fought match that lasted one hour and 45 minutes at Jamsil Indoor Gymasium.
It was a repeat of the 2017 showdown that was won 3-2 by the Japanese.
Thailand shocked 13-time champions China in the semi-finals on Saturday, while Japan, which sent a young team to the competition this year, made their way to the final by beating the host South Korea 3-1 in the semi-finals.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha tweeted after the match to give the Thai team moral support. "They had a good fight and won the hearts of all Thais," he wrote.
