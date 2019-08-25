Section
Thai spikers lose to young Japan in Asian final
Sports

Thai spikers lose to young Japan in Asian final

published : 25 Aug 2019 at 17:15

Thai players celebrate during their semi-final against China on Saturday. They lost to Japan in the 2019 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship final on Sunday.

Thailand came up short on Sunday as the team lost to their rival Japan in the 2019 Asian Women's Volleyball Championship in Seoul.

Thai spikers lost 1-3 (22-25, 25-18, 18-25, 23-25) in a hard-fought match that lasted one hour and 45 minutes at Jamsil Indoor Gymasium.

It was a repeat of the 2017 showdown that was won 3-2 by the Japanese.

Thailand shocked 13-time champions China in the semi-finals on Saturday, while Japan, which sent a young team to the competition this year, made their way to the final by beating the host South Korea 3-1 in the semi-finals.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha tweeted after the match to give the Thai team moral support. "They had a good fight and won the hearts of all Thais," he wrote.

