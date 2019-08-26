Section
Resurgent Kirins too strong for Suphanburi
published : 26 Aug 2019 at 07:06

newspaper section: Sports

writer: Tor Chittinand

Kirins striker Derley gestures to fans after scoring against Suphanburi.
Former champions SCG Muang Thong United's resurgence in Thai League 1 continued on Sunday night when they trounced struggling Suphanburi 4-1.

Brazilian striker Derley put on a sterling show for the Kirins, scoring either side of the break.

Daisuke Sato put Muang Thong ahead in the fourth minute before Derley picked up his first in the 34th.

Cleiton Silva pulled one back for visiting Suphanburi 10 minutes into the second half, but Derley (75th minute) and Sarach Yooyen (87th) made it a comfortable win for Muang Thong United.

In another game, Ratchaburi grabbed three points thanks to a 2-1 home victory over Chainat.

In Saturday night's late game, hosts PT Prachuap handed Samut Prakan City a 2-0 defeat to move seven points clear of the three-team relegation zone.

Prachuap, who were languishing in the drop zone until the end of last month, stretched their unbeaten run to four games.

The hosts picked up their first goal in the 42nd minute when Supoj Jodjum was fouled by a Samut Prakan player inside the box and Maurinho made no mistakes from the spot.

Siroch Chatthong netted the second for Prachuap in the 79th minute.

