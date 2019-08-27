Patama cheers up Dechapol and Sapsiree

Dechapol and Sapsiree get thumbs up from Patama

Thai medallists (from left) Kantaphon Wangcharoen, Dechapol Puavaranukroh, Sapsiree Taerattanachai and Ratchanok Intanon.

Although Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai failed to win the mixed doubles title at the BWF World Championships, Thai badminton chief Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul believes that the duo are genuine contenders for a medal at the 2020 Olympics.

Dechapol and Sapsiree lost 21-8, 21-12 to top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong of China in the gold medal match at the world championships in Basel on Sunday.

"Both Bas [Dechapol's nickname] and Popor [Sapsiree's nickname] did their best but the in-form Chinese pair proved too strong for them," said Patama, president of the Badminton Association of Thailand.

She, however, is confident that Dechapol and Sapsiree will raise their game and become successful at next year's Tokyo Games.

"The defeat will be a motivation for them to work harder. Bas and Popor have created a new chapter in Thai badminton history. Although they failed to win the title, they are Thailand's first mixed doubles pair to reach the final at the world championships.

"This is a good sign for them to vie for a medal at the 2020 Olympics."

Thailand have never won a medal in badminton at the Olympics.

In all, Thailand won one silver and two bronze medals -- from Ratchanok Intanon in the women's singles and Kantaphon Wangcharoen in the men's singles -- at the Basel tournament.

It was the first time that Thailand won multiple medals at one world championships.

Ratchanok remains the country's only world champion in the sport with her triumph in 2013, while mixed doubles pair Sudket Prapakamol and Saralee Thungthongkam finished third twice in 2005 and 2006.

Meanwhile, Indian star PV Sindhu said she won it for her country as her long-awaited maiden world title sparked jubilation back home.

Sindhu, 24, thrashed Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in Sunday's women's singles final as she was finally crowned world champion after a string of near-misses.

"I won it for my country and I am very proud of being an Indian," an ecstatic Sindhu said after the match.

"I have no words to express, because I have been waiting for so long. Last time, it was silver, before that it was silver and finally I am a world champion so I am really really happy."

The Olympic silver medallist has a large following in India where her success has brought her a number of endorsements, making her one of the world's highest-earning female athletes.

With income of US$5.5 million, mostly endorsements, Sindhu was rated by Forbes magazine as this year's joint-13th highest earner -- the only badminton player in the list, and the only Indian. bangkok post/afp