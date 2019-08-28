Jazz wants to enjoy week in Indonesia

From left JC Ritchie, Jazz Janewattananond, Daniel Chopra and George Gandranata pose with the Indonesia Open trophy.

Jakarta: Jazz Janewattananond will be bidding for his third Asian Tour win of the season at the Indonesia Open, which tees off on Thursday.

The Thai came close to achieving it at the Sarawak Championship in Malaysia two weeks ago. He was one shot off the lead after three rounds only to run out of steam on the final day.

As the highest-ranked player in the field this week at No.58, Jazz is one of the favourites to lift the trophy on Sunday at the Pondok Indah Golf Course.

"I missed the event last year. I like this golf course. I got a lot of memories as I have played here since I was really young," said Jazz, currently the Asian Tour Order of Merit leader.

"The Indonesia Open is one of my first events where I finished strongly. I like to come back to Pondok Indah as well because it's next to a mall. There are a lot of rain delays, so if there is any delay you can just walk to the mall, eat something and come back.

"I'm here to enjoy the week and I just want to make the best out of it."

South Africa's JC Ritchie believes the Indonesia Open can be his springboard to more success.

Playing on a sponsor's invitation this week, Ritchie is aware of the benefits that his compatriots have reaped from playing on the Asian Tour and hopes to follow in their footsteps to glory.

Ritchie, who is leading the Order of Merit on the Sunshine Tour, will have his title ambitions put to test against a strong field where players from 24 countries have gathered for the US$500,000 event.

"I have been playing well recently and I'm really looking forward to the week," said the South African.

In one of the marquee groups for the opening two rounds, Ritchie will play alongside Indonesia's No.1 Danny Masrin and Jazz.

Sweden's Daniel Chopra is looking forward to another memorable 'homecoming' as he returns to the Pondok Indah Golf Course, ready to rekindle all the fond memories he has of the host venue.

All eyes will also be on Indonesia's George Gandranata, who is among the 31-strong local contingent.