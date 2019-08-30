Ex-coach Zico predicts tough group battles for Thais

Thailand players jog during a training session.

Former Thailand coach Kiatisak Senamuang on Thursday said it will be important for the War Elephants to claim three points from their opening Group G qualifier for the 2022 World Cup against Vietnam on Sept 5.

After the first game at home, Thailand are scheduled to take on Indonesia on Sept 10. The United Arab Emirates and Malaysia are the other two sides in the Asean-heavy group.

Kiatisak, a former national team striker nicknamed "Zico" by the fans during his heydays, said Thailand might not find their group games to be easy.

However, he added that he was confident new coach Akira Nishino would be able to see the War Elephants through to the 12-team third and final Asian qualifying phase.

"Four years ago, we made it to the third round of the Asian qualifiers because we beat Vietnam in both home and away games," said Kiatisak.

"I am sure they would want to avenge those losses and make things difficult for the Thai team. They were able to beat us at this year's King's Cup because we didn't field a full team.

"Nishino will have the foreign-based players for the two matches and I am sure he must have his plans ready.

"He observed the players called up for training in the domestic leagues and he is a very experienced coach. The players stand to learn a great deal from him.

"It is very important that Thailand pick up three points from their first home game [at Thammasat Stadium]. It'll help the team regain confidence."

The Thai probables continued training at Bangkok's Le Meridien Suvarnabhumi hotel behind closed door with media barred from entering the training venue yesterday.

"The match day is approaching so we have to start employing the tactics in training now. I'll feel better if these remain a secret until the match day," said Nishino.

Meanwhile, the Football Association of Thailand announced that the national team's friendly with Brazil on Oct 11 in Singapore has been cancelled.