FAT boss has faith in Nishino, players

Thailand coach Akira Nishino, with cap, talks to his players during a training session.

Somyot Poompunmuang, president of the Football Association of Thailand, is confident that the national side "will win back the fans' faith" when they begin their World Cup qualifying campaign against Vietnam on Thursday.

The match at Thammasat Stadium will be Akira Nishino's first competitive game as boss of the War Elephants and Somyot said he has faith in the Japanese coach.

"I believe that in the game against Vietnam, we will be able to win back the fans' faith. I have confidence in the coach and every player," Somyot said on Friday during a visit to the training camp at Le Meridien Suvarnabhumi hotel.

Addressing the national team players and staff coaches, he said: "I'd like to thank all of you for your hard work. I'd like you to continue doing this. You can be proud of yourselves no matter what the result is."

Somyot has come under fire after a string of poor results by the national sides at the senior and youth levels in both genders.

The senior men's team lost to Vietnam in the King's Cup in Buri Ram in June, while the women's squad also were defeated by Vietnam in the Asean championship final on home soil on Tuesday.

Nishino, who was appointed Thailand coach in July, has also been criticised for making surprise moves.

He has called up 33 players for training with only two out-and-out strikers in Supachai Chaided and Chananan Pombupha.

The Japanese, who guided his country to the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup, did not name former Thailand caretaker coach Sirisak Yodyardthai as one of his assistants.

Somyot seemingly hand-picked Nishino as the FAT boss is a big fan of Japanese football and is reportedly close to football bosses of that country.

However, former Thailand midfielder Anurak Srikerd, one of the War Elephants assistant coaches, yesterday gave Nishino a thumping endorsement.

"I think this time the change has been for the better," said Anurak, referring to Nishino's appointment as the national team coach.

He added: "Nishino plans with meticulous attention to detail. He himself works out the training strategies and schedules for the team.

"He has been able instil a sense of responsibility among the players and now they exactly know what is expected of them. This team is in a transitional phase with senior players making the way for young ones. I am sure Nishino will be able to lay down the groundwork for better Thai squads in the future.

"The response from the players in the camp has also been very positive. There is a healthy competition among the players to make the 23-man final squad."

Thailand are in Group G of Asia's qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup with the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia and Malaysia being the other teams in the pool.

After Vietnam, Thailand will next take on Indonesia in an away game on Sept 10.

Winners of eight qualifying groups and four best runners-up advance to the continent's third and final qualifying stage for tickets to Qatar 2022.