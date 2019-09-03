Supachai: I will never give up

Thailand striker Supachai Chaided takes part in a training session.

Misfiring forward Supachai Chaided says he is ready to handle the pressure as Thailand's only striker in their two upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

Thailand will meet Vietnam at Thammasat Stadium in Rangsit on Thursday and travel to Indonesia on Sept 10.

The United Arab Emirates and Malaysia are the other two teams in Group G of Asia's second qualifying round for the 2022 World Cup.

The two matches will be Japanese Akira Nishino's first competitive games as coach of Thailand.

Nishino has selected 23 players for the matches with Supachai the only striker in the squad.

Chananan Pombupha, the other striker in Nishino's initial 33-man squad, was axed from the 23-player team.

"There are expectations from the fans and you cannot avoid pressure," Supachai said yesterday.

"A footballer's life has ups and downs. I used to set a high standard but it has come down and now I am trying to return to that point."

The 20-year-old forward has scored only two goals in 23 league matches for his club Buriram United this season.

"There are several factors behind my dip in form, including my mental condition. But every time I am on the pitch I try to do my best," Supachai said.

"Sometimes in life, you have bad times. I made fast progress at a young age but you cannot expect good things all the time. I have gone through a lot of obstacles before I reached here. I never give up and I believe that I will overcome the present obstacles.

Nishino yesterday dismissed concern about having only one striker in the team.

"I don't want to say that Supachai is the only striker in our team because we still have several other attacking players," said the 64-year-old Japanese.

Nishino, who guided his country to the last 16 round at the 2018 World Cup, said he did not feel under pressure ahead of the match against Vietnam.

"I am excited that we will play before the home fans. I will do my best and fight with my players," he said.